Schneider optimistic Springer will be available for Blue Jays for Game 6 of ALCS

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer falls after being hit by a pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

By The Associated Press

Posted October 19, 2025 7:58 am.

Last Updated October 19, 2025 8:00 am.

George Springer is “feeling better” ahead of the most important game of the Toronto Blue Jays’ post-season.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Springer was recovering quickly after taking a fastball off the inside of his right knee in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. Toronto hosts the Mariners in Game 6 on Sunday with Seattle leading the best-of-seven series 3-2.

“Feeling better today. CT scan he got last night, negative,” said Schneider at a news conference during optional workouts at Rogers Centre on Saturday. “Just a contusion, as we say. 

“But he’s getting treatment, he’s going to be doing some stuff here in a little bit, probably moving around. But feeling a lot better than he did yesterday.”

Springer went down after a 95.6 m.p.h. two-seamer from Seattle reliever Bryan Woo clipped his right knee in the top of the seventh inning on Friday. The Blue Jays held a 2-1 lead in the game at the time but the Mariners rallied to a 6-2 victory.

Schneider said that the only hurdle for Springer to clear is to say he’s good to go for the critical Game 6 on Sunday.

Game 6 between the Blue Jays and Mariners is set for 8:03 p.m. ET / 5:03 p.m. PT in Toronto. Catch all the action on Sportsnet or Sportsnet+.

“George has played through a lot, probably more than you guys know this year, but over the course of his career too,” said Schneider. “So just make sure that it’s not bothering him swinging and not bothering him running. 

“But he’s a tough dude, so I’m hopeful and optimistic that he’ll be good to go.”

Schneider added that all-star shortstop Bo Bichette has made progress in his recovery from a sprained left knee. The injury has kept Bichette off of Toronto’s post-season rosters.

“Not running the bases, but running more,” said Schneider. “You guys (reporters) have probably seen him in the outfield, but not on the bases yet. May do that today. 

“But he’s definitely making progress. Definitely making progress with his swing as well, too.”

Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage will get the start for Toronto in Game 6 and Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle.

The 36-year-old Springer has had a resurgent season, hitting .309 with 32 home runs, 84 runs batted in, 18 stolen bases and a .399 on-base percentage. He’s hit .256 with three home runs and six RBIs this post-season.

Bichette was hitting .311 with 18 homers, 94 RBIs, four stolen bases and a .357 on-base percentage when he was injured sliding into home plate against the New York Yankees on Sept. 6. He has not been available to play for the Blue Jays in the playoffs but, if they reach the World Series, could be added to the roster.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Waterfront Marathon takes over the streets

Runners will take to the streets along the waterfront and throughout Toronto this weekend for the annual marathon. Lots of road closures will be in effect to prepare for the race as well. Toronto Waterfront...
Short, intense session set for Queen's Park after 137-day break

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford's government returns to Queen's Park Monday for what promises to be a short but intense seven-week sitting that opposition parties say they fear is becoming a new and undemocratic...

52m ago

Reforms by international mail carriers could help Canada Post navigate challenges

When Ottawa announced a series of reforms to Canada Post in late September, reaction to the move highlighted a simmering dissatisfaction when it comes to the mail and parcel carrier. The changes, ranging...

1h ago

Artificial intelligence threatening to push young people out of entry-level jobs

OTTAWA — Throughout her university career, Jacqueline Silver assumed her computer science degree would guarantee her a job. Finding out she was wrong was a demoralizing experience. Silver, who graduated...

1h ago

Top Stories

Weekend need-to-know: Toronto Waterfront Marathon takes over the streets

Runners will take to the streets along the waterfront and throughout Toronto this weekend for the annual marathon. Lots of road closures will be in effect to prepare for the race as well. Toronto Waterfront...
Short, intense session set for Queen's Park after 137-day break

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford's government returns to Queen's Park Monday for what promises to be a short but intense seven-week sitting that opposition parties say they fear is becoming a new and undemocratic...

52m ago

Reforms by international mail carriers could help Canada Post navigate challenges

When Ottawa announced a series of reforms to Canada Post in late September, reaction to the move highlighted a simmering dissatisfaction when it comes to the mail and parcel carrier. The changes, ranging...

1h ago

Artificial intelligence threatening to push young people out of entry-level jobs

OTTAWA — Throughout her university career, Jacqueline Silver assumed her computer science degree would guarantee her a job. Finding out she was wrong was a demoralizing experience. Silver, who graduated...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:54
Temperatures seasonally mild across GTA and Ontario

Heavy rainfall is expected across many parts of the GTA on Sunday. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

13h ago

2:08
Kindergarten playground closure frustrates parents at Toronto school

Renovations at a local school in the Upper Beaches area mean kindergarten students have not had a proper place to play since the start of the school year.

19h ago

1:38
Game 5 blues: Mariners push Jays to the brink, fans brace for game 6

It was a tense night for Jays fans as the Seattle Mariners took the ALCS lead with a 6–2 win. As Jazan Grewal reports, fans are also concerned about George Springer, who was hit by a pitch on the right kneecap.
2:32
Strong winds expected this weekend

Strong winds are expected this weekend prompting a power outage risk. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.
2:50
Fahmee Bakery reopening in Scarborough after 2022 fire

Fahmee Bakery is set to reopen its doors at Malvern Town Centre after a devastating fire at its previous location in 2022. Nick Westoll has more on the journey to make Jamaican patties and coco bread in Scarborough once again.
More Videos