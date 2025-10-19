Schneider optimistic Springer will be available for Blue Jays for Game 6 of ALCS

George Springer is “feeling better” ahead of the most important game of the Toronto Blue Jays’ post-season.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Springer was recovering quickly after taking a fastball off the inside of his right knee in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. Toronto hosts the Mariners in Game 6 on Sunday with Seattle leading the best-of-seven series 3-2.

“Feeling better today. CT scan he got last night, negative,” said Schneider at a news conference during optional workouts at Rogers Centre on Saturday. “Just a contusion, as we say.

“But he’s getting treatment, he’s going to be doing some stuff here in a little bit, probably moving around. But feeling a lot better than he did yesterday.”

Springer went down after a 95.6 m.p.h. two-seamer from Seattle reliever Bryan Woo clipped his right knee in the top of the seventh inning on Friday. The Blue Jays held a 2-1 lead in the game at the time but the Mariners rallied to a 6-2 victory.

Schneider said that the only hurdle for Springer to clear is to say he’s good to go for the critical Game 6 on Sunday.

Game 6 between the Blue Jays and Mariners is set for 8:03 p.m. ET / 5:03 p.m. PT in Toronto.

“George has played through a lot, probably more than you guys know this year, but over the course of his career too,” said Schneider. “So just make sure that it’s not bothering him swinging and not bothering him running.

“But he’s a tough dude, so I’m hopeful and optimistic that he’ll be good to go.”

Schneider added that all-star shortstop Bo Bichette has made progress in his recovery from a sprained left knee. The injury has kept Bichette off of Toronto’s post-season rosters.

“Not running the bases, but running more,” said Schneider. “You guys (reporters) have probably seen him in the outfield, but not on the bases yet. May do that today.

“But he’s definitely making progress. Definitely making progress with his swing as well, too.”

Rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage will get the start for Toronto in Game 6 and Logan Gilbert will take the mound for Seattle.

The 36-year-old Springer has had a resurgent season, hitting .309 with 32 home runs, 84 runs batted in, 18 stolen bases and a .399 on-base percentage. He’s hit .256 with three home runs and six RBIs this post-season.

Bichette was hitting .311 with 18 homers, 94 RBIs, four stolen bases and a .357 on-base percentage when he was injured sliding into home plate against the New York Yankees on Sept. 6. He has not been available to play for the Blue Jays in the playoffs but, if they reach the World Series, could be added to the roster.