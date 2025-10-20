CBC launches court fight to keep Gem subscriber numbers confidential

Marie-Philippe Bouchard, CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, is interviewed in their offices in Montreal on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted October 20, 2025 11:56 am.

Last Updated October 20, 2025 12:26 pm.

OTTAWA — CBC/Radio-Canada has filed an application in Federal Court to fight an order directing it to disclose subscriber numbers for its Gem streaming service.

The information commissioner ordered CBC to make available the number of paid subscribers to Gem following an access-to-information request for the data.

CBC/Radio-Canada president Marie-Philippe Bouchard says the subscriber numbers are sensitive commercial information.

She says that confidentiality matters when it comes to things like commercial negotiations on bundling Gem with another streaming service.

Bouchard says the information commissioner’s ruling contradicts the federal broadcaster regulator’s stance on subscriber numbers.

She says CBC/Radio-Canada wants the courts to provide clarity on the issue.

Top Stories

Power outage leaves Billy Bishop Airport at standstill

A power outage left Billy Bishop Airport at a standstill on Monday afternoon. An outage map from Hydro Toronto, shows a power issue in an area near the airport. The estimated restoration time is 3:21...

breaking

18m ago

The battle over visitation rights at long term care homes continues

Earlier this month, Speakers Corner heard from a Toronto daughter who spoke about her legal fight to enter a Scarborough long term care home to visit her mother. “There was no reason for it, absolutely...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game 7 preview: Winner goes to the World Series

It all comes down to this: the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners will clash in a decisive Game 7 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night at Rogers Centre, with the winner advancing...

3h ago

Three U.K. men accused of killing Ontario restaurateur agree to extradition to Canada

EDINBURGH — Three men accused of being involved in the death of a restaurant owner in Owen Sound, Ont., have consented to be extradited from Scotland to face trial in Canada. The men, who are from the...

1h ago

