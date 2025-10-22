‘Married at First Sight’ to air on Slice in Canada after U.S. platform shuffle

After weeks of uncertainty sparked by a U.S. platform switch, Canadian viewers now know where to watch new episodes of “Married at First Sight.”

The American matchmaking reality series premieres its 19th season Oct. 28 on Slice, with episodes streaming on STACKTV after broadcast.

While the show aired for years on Lifetime on both sides of the border, its move to Peacock in the U.S. earlier this year left Canadian fans wondering where they could tune in.

In “Married at First Sight,” complete strangers are paired by relationship experts and meet for the first time at the altar, committing to marriage without ever dating. After eight weeks together, they must decide whether they want to divorce or stay married.

In January, Peacock struck a multi-season agreement with producer Kinetic Content for the show’s U.S. rights.

Season 19, set in Austin, Texas, premieres in the U.S. on Peacock Thursday with a four-episode drop, a departure from the weekly schedule the show followed on its previous linear network.

A Corus spokesperson said Tuesday that in Canada, the show will stick to a weekly rollout on Slice and STACKTV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press