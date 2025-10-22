A Toronto man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Richmond Hill last year, York Regional Police (YRP) said.

It’s alleged that on Sept. 12, 2024, the accused contacted a minor through an online platform for the purpose of obtaining sexual services. Police said the suspect arranged to meet the minor in Lake Wilcox, a neighbourhood in Richmond Hill, and sexually assaulted them.

Derek Wayne Brown, 53, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Authorities released the man’s photo as they are concerned there may be additional victims. Police noted that Brown used the alias “Tyler” and is known on social media as “@donttnoone.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.