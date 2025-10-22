Toronto man charged in alleged sexual assault of minor in Richmond Hill

Derek Wayne Brown, 53, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 22, 2025 9:34 am.

Last Updated October 22, 2025 9:36 am.

A Toronto man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor in Richmond Hill last year, York Regional Police (YRP) said.

It’s alleged that on Sept. 12, 2024, the accused contacted a minor through an online platform for the purpose of obtaining sexual services. Police said the suspect arranged to meet the minor in Lake Wilcox, a neighbourhood in Richmond Hill, and sexually assaulted them.

Derek Wayne Brown, 53, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Authorities released the man’s photo as they are concerned there may be additional victims. Police noted that Brown used the alias “Tyler” and is known on social media as “@donttnoone.”

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

52m ago

Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer's heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage. Mayor Olivia Chow announced...

10m ago

Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto's sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays' long-awaited World Series appearance against the...

1h ago

The best moments from the Blue Jays' postseason run (so far)

The Toronto Blue Jays are back on baseball's biggest stage for the first time since 1993, and their path to the World Series has been filled with unforgettable moments. Ahead of Game 1 on Friday at Rogers...

4h ago

Top Stories

Suspect in Brampton Amber Alert, homicide case shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls

The man at the centre of an Amber Alert and homicide investigation was shot and killed by police in Niagara Falls following an overnight search that spanned multiple jurisdictions. The Niagara Regional...

52m ago

Toronto proposes expanded flooding subsidies after thousands of homes damaged in 2024 storms

Toronto is moving to strengthen its defences against basement flooding after last summer's heavy rainstorms left more than 1,000 homes across the city with costly water damage. Mayor Olivia Chow announced...

10m ago

Maple Leafs, Raptors shift schedules to accommodate Blue Jays-Dodgers World Series

Toronto's sports calendar is being reshaped this week, as both the Maple Leafs and Raptors have adjusted their schedules to make room for the Blue Jays' long-awaited World Series appearance against the...

1h ago

The best moments from the Blue Jays' postseason run (so far)

The Toronto Blue Jays are back on baseball's biggest stage for the first time since 1993, and their path to the World Series has been filled with unforgettable moments. Ahead of Game 1 on Friday at Rogers...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

4:37
Peel police connect fatal shooting of woman in Brampton to Amber Alert

Peel police say the suspect wanted in connection to an earlier Amber Alert is also believed to be connected to the shooting death of a woman in a Brampton parking lot.

13h ago

8:15
Toronto long-term winter weather outlook

It has been a mild fall so far, but sooner than you think, the mercury will be dropping. Natasha Ramsahai looks ahead to what type of weather you can expect to see this winter. 

19h ago

9:41
Blue Jays win Game 7 of the ALCS, advance to the World Series

Toronto is celebrating as the Blue Jays punched their ticket to the World Series with a 4-3 Game 7 win against the Mariners. Here is a compilation of all the best moments from Monday's victory.

21h ago

2:02
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. emotional after punching ticket to the World Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was emotional when reflecting on the Blue Jays Game 7 win against the Seattle Mariners. Toronto will face the Dodgers in the World Series.
1:56
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins the ALCS MVP

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won the ALCS Most Valuable Player, thanks Toronto fans and his teammates as the Blue Jays advance to the World Series.
More Videos