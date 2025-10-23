With the Toronto Blue Jays set to play in their first World Series since 1993, Rogers is rolling out a nationwide ticket giveaway campaign to get more fans into the stands.

Rogers, which owns the Blue Jays, announced Thursday it will distribute 500 free tickets for every World Series home game, part of its new Bring it Home campaign aimed at rallying support for Canada’s team.

Starting at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, fans who post a photo or video on Instagram using #BringItHomeJays will be entered to win one of 250 pairs of tickets to Game 1.

Rogers will also hand out 500 tickets for Game 2 to fans watching Game 1 at select undisclosed locations across the GTA, with additional pairs given away on Rogers Instagram.

“The Blue Jays unite fans right across the country and they all want the same thing – for Canada’s team to bring the World Series Championship back to Canada,” said Terrie Tweddle, Rogers’ Chief Brand and Communications Officer. “We’re thrilled to give thousands of fans and customers the chance to experience the World Series and this iconic baseball team.”

Perks for Rogers customers

Rogers customers will have access to hundreds of additional tickets through the company’s Beyond the Seat program, including a national grand prize that covers airfare, accommodations, and a pair of World Series tickets. Some of the company’s longest-tenured customers will also receive VIP experiences.

As part of the campaign, Rogers says it will swap its signature red branding for Blue Jays blue across retail stores, advertising, and digital platforms during the World Series.

All tickets distributed through the promotion are non-transferable.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews