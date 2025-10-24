The Big Story

Besides a ceasefire, what’s needed for the war in Gaza to stop?

A Palestinian carries belongings while walking past destroyed buildings in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, after Israel and Hamas agreed to a pause in their war and the release of the remaining hostages. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted October 24, 2025 7:28 am.

Top Trump administration officials have been in Israel this week to shore up a fragile and uncertain ceasefire in Gaza, after recent flare-ups of violence punctured the brief calm, with each side accusing the other of violations.

The truce faced fresh challenges this week after a bill applying Israeli law to the West Bank passed a symbolic vote in Israel’s parliament, revealing cracks between factions in the country’s right-wing parties, and underscoring the challenges ahead in ensuring both Israel and Hamas hold up their sides of the fragile ceasefire.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Akaash Maharaj, senior fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, to discuss the obstacles that loom over Middle East peace, and the role Canada can play in delivering it.

