Ottawa police say an investigation into alleged immigration fraud has led to charges against a 35-year-old man, with investigators warning there may be additional victims in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and other Canadian cities.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) announced Friday that Vinay Pal Singh Brar, of Ottawa, has been charged with multiple incidents that occurred between January and July 2024.

According to police, Brar allegedly posed as an immigration consultant and defrauded several individuals. The investigation began in September 2024 and has since uncovered, according to officers, a pattern of fraudulent activity.

Brar faces charges, including two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, assault, assault by choking and uttering threats.

Police say Brar has also operated under several aliases, including Gagandeep Singh, Warisdeep Singh, Waris Singh, Waris Deep Sehmi and Harsh Harsh.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims across the country, particularly in the GTA, Calgary, Vancouver, and Surrey.