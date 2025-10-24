Police warn of possible GTA victims after Ottawa man charged in immigration fraud case

Vinay Pal Singh Brar. Photo: Ottawa police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 24, 2025 10:14 am.

Ottawa police say an investigation into alleged immigration fraud has led to charges against a 35-year-old man, with investigators warning there may be additional victims in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and other Canadian cities.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) announced Friday that Vinay Pal Singh Brar, of Ottawa, has been charged with multiple incidents that occurred between January and July 2024.

According to police, Brar allegedly posed as an immigration consultant and defrauded several individuals. The investigation began in September 2024 and has since uncovered, according to officers, a pattern of fraudulent activity.

Brar faces charges, including two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, assault, assault by choking and uttering threats.

Police say Brar has also operated under several aliases, including Gagandeep Singh, Warisdeep Singh, Waris Singh, Waris Deep Sehmi and Harsh Harsh.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims across the country, particularly in the GTA, Calgary, Vancouver, and Surrey.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bo is back: Blue Jays finalize World Series roster ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday's opening game of the World Series. Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game...

updated

45m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

13m ago

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

12m ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

updated

41m ago

Top Stories

Bo is back: Blue Jays finalize World Series roster ahead of Game 1

The Toronto Blue Jays have finalized their 26-man roster ahead of Friday's opening game of the World Series. Shortstop Bo Bichette, who hasn't played since injuring his knee in a regular-season game...

updated

45m ago

Eaton Centre shooter Christopher Husbands denied parole

Christopher Husbands, the man behind the deadly 2012 Eaton Centre shooting that left two men dead, has been denied parole after more than a decade in prison. The Parole Board of Canada rejected Husbands'...

13m ago

Ford stresses U.S.-Canada friendship after Trump accuses Ottawa of 'cheating' on tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford moved quickly Friday to emphasize the strength of Canada's relationship with the United States, responding to a blistering post from U.S. President Donald Trump that accused the...

updated

12m ago

Blue Jays host Dodgers for Game 1 of World Series. Here's the latest

Rookie Trey Yesavage's improbable season continues today when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the...

updated

41m ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Brampton mayor calls for rapid bail reform in wake of intimate partner violence death

Brampton's Mayor is reacting to Ottawa's sweeping changes to the criminal code in the wake of a young mother who was killed in a case of Intimate partner violence. Shauna Hunt reports.

17h ago

1:56
On and off showers continuing through Thursday

A mostly cloudy day on Thursday with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day. Showers are expected to taper off late Friday.
3:00
Sky-high World Series ticket prices prompt calls for cap on resellers

Resale tickets for the World Series have hit sky-high prices prompting calls on the province to put a price cap on resellers. Erica Natividad reports.
3:20
Victim in Brampton homicide identified as mother of four

A mother of four has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Brampton, her family confirms. Shauna Hunt has more on her connection to the suspect.
2:07
Testing halted on Eglinton Crosstown LRT after trains collide

The Ministry of Transportation says testing for the new Eglington LRT has stopped after an incident took place inside the Mount Dennis Yard last week. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

More Videos