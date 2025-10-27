Markham man convicted of impaired driving in collision that killed York police officer

A Markham man has been found guilty of causing the collision that killed a York Regional Police officer back in 2022.

Const. Travis Gillespie, who was 38 years old, was on his way to work when he was killed in the two-vehicle crash on Major Mackenzie Drive, west of Warden Avenue, at around 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2022.

Investigators said the crash involved a white Honda Accord, driven by Gillespie, and a black Porsche Cayenne. They tell CityNews one of the drivers crossed the centre line and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Gillespie died of his injuries at the scene.

The other driver, Haoju Zhou, who was 23 at the time of the crash, was charged with impaired operation causing death and dangerous operation causing death.

He was found guilty of both charges on Monday. Zhou’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2026 and he will remain out on bail until then.

“Three years later, Travis remains deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Our thoughts are with the Gillespie family as they continue to mourn a life taken far too soon,” read a statement from York Police Chief, Jim MacSween.

“We are pleased with this result, and grateful to all who played a role in delivering justice for

Travis in the wake of his death.”

McSween also thanked Peel Regional Police’s Major Collision Investigation Unit, for their “professionalism and dedication in conducting this complex investigation.”