Tories call on all parties to back tougher sentences for intimate partner violence

Leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted October 28, 2025 12:35 pm.

Last Updated October 28, 2025 1:10 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called on other parties on Tuesday to support a private members’ bill he said intends to combat intimate partner violence, as new statistics show the number of reports of such violence has grown.

“There are countless who have lost their lives because Liberal laws have turned their perpetrators loose on our streets,” Poilievre said outside the House of Commons.

“We want to work with any party to get this bill passed to protect people. We encourage every party to join with us. It doesn’t matter who gets the credit — let’s do the right thing now.”

Poilievre’s call came after Statistics Canada released a report showing reports of intimate partner violence increased 14 per cent between 2018 and 2024. The report also noted women and girls remain overrepresented in those statistics. The number of women suffering intimate partner violence in 2024 was 3.5 times higher than the number of men.

Poilievre blamed the rise in cases on what he calls the federal Liberals’ lax approach to criminal justice and is calling for stricter penalties.

Bill C-225, introduced by Conservative MP Frank Caputo, would automatically make the killing of an intimate partner an act of first degree murder, and to bar someone arrested for an intimate partner offence from being released if they have been convicted of a similar offence in the previous five years.

Caputo said his legislation was developed with input from victims of intimate partner violence who want to see changes to the criminal justice system.

“We believe that the government should be dealing with this right away. And if you don’t want to listen to me, that’s fine. But perhaps they will listen to the voice of Debbie,” Caputo said, introducing Debbie Henderson, whose niece was a victim of intimate partner violence.

Henderson’s niece, Bailey McCourt, was killed in July by her ex-husband.

She said she’s tired of seeing similar stories in the news and is demanding change through the passage of Bill C-225.

“There’s no need to wait. The next person could be you, or it could be one of your family members. And we don’t want to see any other family member go through the horror that our family has gone through,” she said, holding back tears.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

2h ago

Gaza ceasefire tested as Israel and Hamas exchange fire and blame

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he has ordered the army to immediately carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza, a new test for the tenuous U.S.-brokered...

27m ago

King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein

A heckler accosted King Charles III on Monday and pressed him about Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The king was greeting well-wishers who gathered outside of Lichfield...

1h ago

Ontario proposes to rebate HST for some first-time homebuyers

TORONTO — Some first-time homebuyers in Ontario could soon save tens of thousands of dollars on the cost of a home under a proposal from the provincial government to rebate the HST. The Ontario government...

1h ago

Top Stories

Budweiser Stage renamed RBC Amphitheatre, will close in 2027 for renos

Live Nation Canada says a planned overhaul of a popular waterfront music spot will increase summer lawn seating and add movable enclosures for winter concerts. The...

2h ago

Gaza ceasefire tested as Israel and Hamas exchange fire and blame

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he has ordered the army to immediately carry out “powerful strikes” in Gaza, a new test for the tenuous U.S.-brokered...

27m ago

King Charles heckled over Prince Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein

A heckler accosted King Charles III on Monday and pressed him about Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The king was greeting well-wishers who gathered outside of Lichfield...

1h ago

Ontario proposes to rebate HST for some first-time homebuyers

TORONTO — Some first-time homebuyers in Ontario could soon save tens of thousands of dollars on the cost of a home under a proposal from the provincial government to rebate the HST. The Ontario government...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Budweiser Stage renamed to RBC Amphitheatre, to become all-season venue

Toronto's waterfront concert venue Budweiser Stage is set to undergo renovations in 2027 as it transforms to an all-season venue and renamed to RBC Amphitheatre.

43m ago

3:47
Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about Ontario ad despite putting U.S.-Canada trade talks in jeopardy

As Tina Yazdani reports, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no regrets about his anti-tariff ad campaign even after Trump cancelled trade talks and threatened to increase tariffs on Canada.

19h ago

1:37
'Good job premier!': Ford pressed on anti-U.S. tariff ad amid trade fallout

Liberal MPP for Ottawa South John Fraser pressed Premier Doug Ford on the U.S. tariff ad played during games one and two of the World Series. The ads were pulled after Trump ended trade talks with Canada over the campaign.

1:08
Vaughan home targeted in third shooting within a month

Police are investigating a shooting at a home in Vaughan, marking the third shooting in a month it was targeted.

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

More Videos