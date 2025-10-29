Ajax man arrested in connection to Rexdale shooting

An Ajax man has been arrested in connection with a Rexdale shooting that injured two people last month.

Toronto police were called to the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

It’s alleged that two people were in the area and were shot at by the suspect. Both victims were struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, the suspect was located and arrested on Oct. 28. He was allegedly in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun at the time of his arrest.

The firearm allegedly seized by Toronto police. TPS/HO

Muhammad Sheref, 28, of Ajax, is facing several weapons charges along with two counts of aggravated assault.