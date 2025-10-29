Ajax man arrested in connection to Rexdale shooting

Toronto police are investigating a double shooting in Rexdale on Monday night. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 29, 2025 3:39 pm.

An Ajax man has been arrested in connection with a Rexdale shooting that injured two people last month.

Toronto police were called to the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

It’s alleged that two people were in the area and were shot at by the suspect. Both victims were struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, the suspect was located and arrested on Oct. 28. He was allegedly in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun at the time of his arrest.

The firearm allegedly seized by Toronto police. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
The firearm allegedly seized by Toronto police. TPS/HO

Muhammad Sheref, 28, of Ajax, is facing several weapons charges along with two counts of aggravated assault.

Top Stories

Ford urges U.S. ambassador to apologize after report he lambasted Ontario rep over anti-tariff ad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford may have sparked a cross-border brouhaha when his government funded and aired an anti-tariff advertisement that infuriated U.S. President Donald Trump, but Ford is now trying...

2h ago

Man wanted in alleged sexual assault aboard TTC bus in Scarborough

Police are searching for a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC bus in Scarborough. Investigators say just before 4:30 p.m. on October 28, both the suspect and victim were...

3h ago

Two Brampton men charged in fake carjacking fraud scheme

Two men from Brampton are facing charges after fabricating a story about a carjacking. Provincial police in Caledon say they were called to investigate an alleged carjacking on September 18 in the area...

24m ago

Man, 52, wanted for murder in northern Ontario may be in GTA: police

A 52-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder in Sault Ste. Marie is believed to be in the GTA. Investigators in Sault Ste. Marie say Scott Devlin is the prime suspect in the death of...

3h ago

