Ajax man arrested in connection to Rexdale shooting
Posted October 29, 2025 3:39 pm.
An Ajax man has been arrested in connection with a Rexdale shooting that injured two people last month.
Toronto police were called to the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.
It’s alleged that two people were in the area and were shot at by the suspect. Both victims were struck and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Following an investigation, the suspect was located and arrested on Oct. 28. He was allegedly in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun at the time of his arrest.
Muhammad Sheref, 28, of Ajax, is facing several weapons charges along with two counts of aggravated assault.