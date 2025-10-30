Trigger for new immigration powers ‘intentionally not defined’ in border bill: Diab

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Lena Metlege Diab rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted October 30, 2025 5:54 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2025 6:07 pm.

OTTAWA — Immigration Minister Lena Diab says the definition of a “public interest” event that would allow her department to pause or revoke immigration applications is “intentionally not defined” in new legislation.

Diab told the House of Commons immigration committee today the definition was left open-ended in the government’s new border security bill, C-12, to allow Ottawa to respond to unforeseen events.

Diab was asked repeatedly during the committee hearing when the government would be permitted to use the new powers to pause immigration applications or cancel existing documents.

The minister said they could be deployed in a national security emergency or health crisis, adding the government could have made good use of the power to pause immigration applications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tara Lang, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada director general of integrity policy and programs, told the committee the public interest power also could have been used for a mass extension of healthcare worker visas during the pandemic.

Pressed by Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner to state whether safeguards exist in the legislation, Diab said any use of this power would have to be approved by cabinet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

