OpenAI faces 7 lawsuits claiming ChatGPT drove people to suicide, delusions

FILE - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a screen showing part of the company website in this photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

By Barbara Ortutay, The Associated Press

Posted November 6, 2025 8:22 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2025 9:21 pm.

OpenAI is facing seven lawsuits claiming ChatGPT drove people to suicide and harmful delusions even when they had no prior mental health issues.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday in California state courts allege wrongful death, assisted suicide, involuntary manslaughter and negligence. Filed on behalf of six adults and one teenager by the Social Media Victims Law Center and Tech Justice Law Project, the lawsuits claim that OpenAI knowingly released GPT-4o prematurely, despite internal warnings that it was dangerously sycophantic and psychologically manipulative. Four of the victims died by suicide.

The teenager, 17-year-old Amaurie Lacey began using ChatGPT for help, according to the lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court. But instead of helping, “the defective and inherently dangerous ChatGPT product caused addiction, depression, and, eventually, counseled him on the most effective way to tie a noose and how long he would be able to “live without breathing.’”

“Amaurie’s death was neither an accident nor a coincidence but rather the foreseeable consequence of Open AI and Samuel Altman’s intentional decision to curtail safety testing and rush ChatGPT onto the market,” the lawsuit says.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Another lawsuit, filed by Alan Brooks, a 48-year-old in Ontario, Canada, claims that for more than two years ChatGPT worked as a “resource tool” for Brooks. Then, without warning, it changed, praying on his vulnerabilities and “manipulating, and inducing him to experience delusions. As a result, Allan, who had no prior mental health illness, was pulled into a mental health crisis that resulted in devastating financial, reputational, and emotional harm.”

“These lawsuits are about accountability for a product that was designed to blur the line between tool and companion all in the name of increasing user engagement and market share,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of the Social Media Victims Law Center in a statement.

OpenAI, he added, “designed GPT-4o to emotionally entangle users, regardless of age, gender, or background, and released it without the safeguards needed to protect them.” By rushing its product to market without adequate safeguards in order to dominate the market and boost engagement, he said, OpenAI compromised safety and prioritized “emotional manipulation over ethical design.”

In August, parents of 16-year-old Adam Raine sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman, alleging that ChatGPT coached the California boy in planning and taking his own life earlier this year.

“The lawsuits filed against OpenAI reveal what happens when tech companies rush products to market without proper safeguards for young people,” said Daniel Weiss, chief advocacy officer at Common Sense Media, which was not part of the lawsuits. “These tragic cases show real people whose lives were upended or lost when they used technology designed to keep them engaged rather than keep them safe.”

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988.

___

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Are these billboards near Union Station watching and recording you?

As you're walking through Union Station, you might stop and look at any of the number of advertising billboards that dot the hallways. But what you don't know is that some of those billboards are actually...

57m ago

Redesign unveiled for condemned Toronto Community Housing complex

New life is being breathed into a west-end community housing complex that was forced to close three years ago. More than 400 tenants were forced to leave their homes in Swansea Mews after structural...

37m ago

Feasibility study for Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel idea to cost $9.1 million

Ontario taxpayers are set to spend $9.1 million to learn if or how it is feasible to build a tunnel under Highway 401. The province issued a request for proposals for the study in the spring, and a...

4h ago

Decline in use of force incidents shows Toronto police commitment to 'de-escalation': Chief

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw says new statistics show a double-digit decline in use of force incidents across the city. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Annual Use of Force Report for 2024 showed...

3h ago

Top Stories

Are these billboards near Union Station watching and recording you?

As you're walking through Union Station, you might stop and look at any of the number of advertising billboards that dot the hallways. But what you don't know is that some of those billboards are actually...

57m ago

Redesign unveiled for condemned Toronto Community Housing complex

New life is being breathed into a west-end community housing complex that was forced to close three years ago. More than 400 tenants were forced to leave their homes in Swansea Mews after structural...

37m ago

Feasibility study for Doug Ford's Highway 401 tunnel idea to cost $9.1 million

Ontario taxpayers are set to spend $9.1 million to learn if or how it is feasible to build a tunnel under Highway 401. The province issued a request for proposals for the study in the spring, and a...

4h ago

Decline in use of force incidents shows Toronto police commitment to 'de-escalation': Chief

Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw says new statistics show a double-digit decline in use of force incidents across the city. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) Annual Use of Force Report for 2024 showed...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

6h ago

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

7h ago

1:23
UPS plane crash death toll climbs to 12, black boxes recovered

The death toll of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky has climbed to 12 as authorities continue to investigate how the crash occurred.

10h ago

1:12
Five arrested after demonstrators broke into event featuring former IDF soldiers

Five people were arrested and two others have been hospitalized after demonstrators broke into an event hosted by a Pro-Israeli group featuring former IDF soldiers.

11h ago

2:07
Rain, wind to end week before temps drop

Cloudy with a few sunny breaks on Thursday. There is a chance of lake-effect showers/flurries to the north and as temperatures drop, there is the potential of wet snow this weekend.
More Videos