Carney tells business crowd a new pipeline project is ‘going to happen’

Prime Minister Mark Carney is pictured through a piece of textile art as he tours the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2025 3:16 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2025 4:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney came close to telling a Bay Street audience Friday that he will secure a new pipeline for Alberta, offering his strongest endorsement of the idea yet.

During an armchair talk at the Canadian Club Toronto, Carney told the audience not to worry because his government is on top of “the pipeline stuff.”

“Danielle’s on line one,” he said, referring to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. “Don’t worry, it’s going to happen.”

“Well, something’s going to happen, let’s put it that way,” he added, joking about undermining his own bargaining position.

Speaking with reporters in Calgary on Friday, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she hopes to make progress with Ottawa on the province’s proposal for a new pipeline to bring oil to the B.C. coast, and on advancing the Pathways Alliance carbon capture and storage project.

“I’m still working with the federal government to see if we can come up with a memorandum of understanding so we can get a bitumen pipeline to Asian markets, as well as the Pathways project, as well as remove some of the bad laws that will allow for that investment to occur,” she said.

The idea of a new oil pipeline has been a political hot potato in Canada for years, if not decades. The federal Liberals under Carney have been careful not to back the idea, even as they push for nation-building projects to spur the economy and reduce Canada’s reliance on exports to the United States.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson has said any new pipelines to the West Coast will require the support of the B.C. government and affected First Nations. He has mostly refused to comment on the concept, saying it’s hypothetical without a proponent pushing a specific project.

B.C. Premier David Eby has dismissed the idea of a new coastal oil pipeline as “fictional.”

Smith said Friday she hopes to have more to say about a new pipeline next week, before the Grey Cup.

“If we can get rid of some of the bad laws, I have a lot of optimism we’ll be able to build pipelines in virtually any direction,” Smith later added.

But Carney told the Toronto business audience those laws, brought in under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, are not preventing major energy sector projects from going ahead.

He said his government is working on accelerating project approvals through the new Major Projects Office, which is receiving many proposals for large industrial projects.

When asked why he wouldn’t heed calls from fossil fuel industry advocates to eliminate the federal emissions cap or the Impact Assessment Act to encourage more major project proposals, Carney flatly said the laws do not need to change.

“That’s what they say, but they’re wrong,” Carney said.

“We are getting projects coming in. We’re in discussions with the province of Alberta directly on things. But look, we’ve also got a view that’s shared by the government of Alberta in the ‘grand bargain’ — I’m going to quote the premier of Alberta — that the future of oil export is going to be low carbon.

“Twinning additional, in that case, oilsands development with carbon capture makes sense. By the way, it also creates a multi, multi-billion dollar industry for Canada.”

Carney made the comments while promoting his first budget, which proposes to spur capital spending on major industrial projects to kick-start growth and expand Canada’s export capacity.

The prime minister also touted potential growth in liquefied natural gas exports, saying Asian countries are hungry for LNG and that it often ends up replacing coal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first Nov. 7, 2025.

— With files from Maan Alhmidi in Toronto

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Liberal government survives second confidence vote amid Conservative caucus turmoil

OTTAWA — The minority Liberal government survived two make-or-break confidence votes this week, capping off an eventful few days on Parliament Hill that featured a budget, a floor-crossing and a resignation...

1m ago

Poilievre lays out market-first opposition to Carney's federal budget in speech

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre needled Prime Minister Mark Carney over the size of the federal deficit Friday in a speech offering his critique of the Liberal budget tabled on Nov. 4. Poilievre...

17m ago

Toronto police searching for missing 74-year-old woman

Toronto police are searching for a 74-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday around 7 p.m. Lynn went missing from the Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard area on Thursday. She was...

2h ago

No shuttle buses during this weekend's partial Line 1 subway closure: TTC options to get around

If you are heading downtown by subway this weekend, keep in mind there is partial closure on the Yonge-University stretch of Line 1 but the TTC says shuttle buses won't be running. Trains won't be running...

3h ago

Top Stories

Liberal government survives second confidence vote amid Conservative caucus turmoil

OTTAWA — The minority Liberal government survived two make-or-break confidence votes this week, capping off an eventful few days on Parliament Hill that featured a budget, a floor-crossing and a resignation...

1m ago

Poilievre lays out market-first opposition to Carney's federal budget in speech

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre needled Prime Minister Mark Carney over the size of the federal deficit Friday in a speech offering his critique of the Liberal budget tabled on Nov. 4. Poilievre...

17m ago

Toronto police searching for missing 74-year-old woman

Toronto police are searching for a 74-year-old woman who went missing on Thursday around 7 p.m. Lynn went missing from the Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard area on Thursday. She was...

2h ago

No shuttle buses during this weekend's partial Line 1 subway closure: TTC options to get around

If you are heading downtown by subway this weekend, keep in mind there is partial closure on the Yonge-University stretch of Line 1 but the TTC says shuttle buses won't be running. Trains won't be running...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Are these billboards near Union Station watching you?

New billboards near Union Station are actually recording commuters using facial detection software. Brandon Choghri speaks with Ontario's former privacy commissioner about the concerning new technology.

20h ago

2:19
Umbrellas for Friday rain, weekend snow showers possible?

Cloudy with showers beginning late Friday morning with on and off rain through the day. Temps drop Saturday evening with the chance of rain/snow showers for some areas.

21h ago

0:56
Body of woman killed in Brampton crash found hours later in towed vehicle

Peel Regional Police say the second victim of a two-vehicle car crash in Brampton was found hours later in the wreckage after she was reported missing.

1:34
Bo Bichette offered one-year qualifying offer to remain with Blue Jays

Free agent Bo Bichette has been offered a one-year qualifying offer to remain with the Toronto Blue Jays for $22.5 million dollars, the team announced.

1:23
UPS plane crash death toll climbs to 12, black boxes recovered

The death toll of the UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky has climbed to 12 as authorities continue to investigate how the crash occurred.
More Videos