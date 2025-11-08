Carney is scrapping the luxury tax on yachts and private jets. Here’s how people are reacting

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney (L) gets off the plane with his wife, Diana Fox, upon arrival at the Felipe Angeles International Airport in Zumpango, State of Mexico, Mexico, on September 18, 2025. (Photo by Rodrigo Oropeza / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP or licensors

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 8, 2025 2:25 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney released his government’s first federal budget earlier this week. It includes new tax measures, cuts to public services and major industrial investments that are promised to drive up economic growth, while projecting a $78 billion deficit.

Hidden in the fine print, is a decision to scrap a luxury tax on some yachts and private jets. 

The previous Trudeau-era rules levied a tax on the sales, imports and leases of vehicles and aircraft worth more than $100,000 and boats worth more than $250,000. The tax was calculated as the lesser of 10 per cent of the total value of each item and 20 per cent of any value above the threshold.

By dropping the tax, the government is expected to lose $135 million in revenue over the next five years, according to the budget. Despite this, officials defended the measure, saying it would “provide relief to the aviation and boating industries and increase the overall efficiency of the luxury tax framework,” adding that more sales would “support employment.” 

The measure was immediately welcomed by some trade associations and manufacturers.

“Canada’s boating industry applauds Budget 2025’s commitment to remove the devastating luxury tax on boats, a failed tax policy that unfairly punished Canadian manufacturers and workers,” the National Marine Manufacturers Association of Canada wrote in a statement.

“When the luxury tax was first implemented in September 2022, Canada’s marine industry leaders were quick to point out the impending losses of middle-class jobs, government tax revenues and sales declines. The removal of this failed tax was the direct result of sustained advocacy,” the group added.

However, not everyone agrees with the move.

Conservative MP Andrew Scheer rose during question period in the House of Commons on Friday to discuss his opposition to the changes.

“The Prime Minister heard the cries of working Canadians and what did he do?” Scheer asked. “He scrapped the luxury tax on private jets and yachts.”

“That is right. The only measure in this budget to make things cheaper will only apply to boats and airplanes,” he added. “Can the Prime Minister tell us how many Canadians lined up at food banks will benefit from the private jet tax cut?”

Conservative MP Jacob Mantle echoed that statement in question period saying, “Budgets are about priorities. Could the honourable member tell me why the priority of the budget is tax breaks for luxury jets and yachts but tax cuts and less money for clean water in Ontario?”

Financial experts expressed similar concerns at an economic policy conference in Toronto hosted by CSA Group a day after the budget’s release. Keynote speaker Armine Yalnizyan decried the federal government’s priorities for not focusing harder on affordability measures like reforming Canada’s Employment Insurance (EI) program.

Équiterre, an agricultural non-profit based in Quebec, also criticized the measure, saying it “doesn’t see how eliminating the luxury tax on private jets and yachts could possibly help build a stronger Canada.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association says the government’s changes haven’t gone far enough and expressed disappointment in the Liberals’ decision to maintain the luxury tax on vehicles, which it claims unfairly penalizes consumers and imposes an administrative burden on dealers, while negatively affecting revenues.

This is the second notable tax measure Carney has scrapped that will impact the lives of the ultra wealthy in Canada. In March, he also cancelled a proposed hike in the capital gains inclusion rate that was promised by his predecessor.

With files from CityNews’ Nick Westoll.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in 2023 shooting of Toronto singer's brother

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a 2023 murder investigation in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood. According to investigators, 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed was gunned down while...

52m ago

Toronto will add over 1,200 shelter spaces for winter months

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is adding more than 1,200 shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness later this month as part of its winter services plan. A news release from the city says this...

4h ago

Man’s body found at Vaughan recycling facility, police say

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a potential homicide after human remains were discovered at a recycling facility in Vaughan on Friday evening. According to authorities, a man’s body was...

8h ago

Canadian travellers to Europe face new border measures as security ramps up

OTTAWA — Many Canadian travellers to Europe are being asked to reveal more about themselves as officials begin to usher in new security measures. European countries are rolling out a border management...

8h ago

Top Stories

Suspect arrested in 2023 shooting of Toronto singer's brother

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a 2023 murder investigation in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood. According to investigators, 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed was gunned down while...

52m ago

Toronto will add over 1,200 shelter spaces for winter months

TORONTO — The City of Toronto is adding more than 1,200 shelter spaces for people experiencing homelessness later this month as part of its winter services plan. A news release from the city says this...

4h ago

Man’s body found at Vaughan recycling facility, police say

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a potential homicide after human remains were discovered at a recycling facility in Vaughan on Friday evening. According to authorities, a man’s body was...

8h ago

Canadian travellers to Europe face new border measures as security ramps up

OTTAWA — Many Canadian travellers to Europe are being asked to reveal more about themselves as officials begin to usher in new security measures. European countries are rolling out a border management...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Business owner warns others after losing $83K in spoofing scam

A seemingly routine text ended up costing a small business owner tens of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a spoofing scam. Erica Natividad with how fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated and how you can protect yourself.

20h ago

2:49
TTC to ‘call out’ bad behaviour over station speakers in new pilot project

If they see something, they’ll say something: The TTC is rolling out a pilot project to ‘call out’ bad behaviour over the speakers at subway stations. Brandon Choghri takes the concerns of commuters to the TTC chair.

21h ago

0:53
TTC and GO transit closures: Here are all the stops impacted this weekend

TTC and GO train commuters can expect service disruptions this weekend as several stops won't be running. Faiza Amin explains.

1:17
Toronto housing and seniors' support workers vote to strike amid safety concerns

Toronto housing and seniors' support workers have voted in favour of a strike mandate, citing unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing at Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation (TSHC).

0:39
Man hospitalized in life-threatening condition after North York crash

A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries early Friday morning after a two-vehicle collision in North York.
More Videos