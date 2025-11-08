Suspect arrested in 2023 shooting of Toronto singer’s brother

Police have released an image of 27-year-old Yasir Mohamed. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 8, 2025 1:08 pm.

Last Updated November 8, 2025 3:19 pm.

Toronto police have made an arrest in connection with a 2023 murder investigation in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood.

According to investigators, 36-year-old Mohamed Ahmed was gunned down while inside a vehicle at an apartment parking lot near Sherbourne Street and Shuter Street on July 25, 2023. He was located inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case dominated headlines in the press after it became known that the victim was the brother of Toronto musician, Mustafa the Poet. The singer has said that his debut album “Dunya” is heavily influenced by the grief of his brother’s death and the violence in his hometown.

Mohamed Ahmed, 36, was fatally shot in Moss Park on July 25, 2023
Mohamed Ahmed, 36, was shot and killed near Shuter and Sherbourne streets on July 25, 2023. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

For more than two years, investigators have been searching for two suspects who are believed to be responsible for Ahmed’s killing. Both men are said to be from Toronto and among Canada’s most-wanted fugitives.

On Nov. 8, 2025, police announced the arrest of 27-year-old Yasir Mohamed. He has been charged with six offences, including murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, assault with a weapon, possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance order.

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for the second suspect, 34-year-old Mohammed Abdullahi. Police say he is still at-large and encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact authorities.

Mohammed Abdullahi
Mohammed Abdullahi is wanted for first degree murder in the shooting death of Mohamed Ahmed. TPS/HO
