China announces restrictions on chemicals after deal with Trump on fentanyl tariffs

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Didi Tang, The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2025 2:39 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2025 4:25 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — China said Monday it is making good on its pledge to crack down on chemicals that can be used to make fentanyl, a key issue for President Donald Trump during recent talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as they aimed to take steps to ease a trade war.

Beijing announced new export restrictions on 13 “drug-making” chemicals to the United States, Canada and Mexico, including those that are used to produce the synthetic opioid blamed for tens of thousands of overdose deaths in the U.S. every year. After meeting Xi in South Korea last month, Trump said China would help end the fentanyl crisis and he would ease a related tariff from 20% to 10%.

It shows the back-and-forth nature of U.S.-Chinese cooperation on fentanyl over the years and lessens the recent tensions after Trump launched his campaign of tariffs, including those against the country that is the top exporter of pharmaceutical ingredients, such as the chemicals used to make fentanyl.

“What the Trump administration has essentially agreed with Beijing is for Beijing to restart what it had been doing during the second part of 2024,” before Trump returned to the White House, said Vanda Felbab-Brown, a senior fellow focusing on the opioid crisis at the Brookings Institution.

Asked for the White House’s response to the Chinese export restrictions and whether the deal essentially resumes the cooperation from China that was disrupted by Trump’s tariffs, deputy press secretary Anna Kelly said the president “has taken every possible action to stop the flow of illicit narcotics into our country, from securing the border to striking drug boats to curbing fentanyl precursors.”

Cooperation on fentanyl has long been a sticking point in relations between Beijing and Washington.

In 2019, during Trump’s first term, Beijing took a huge step by restricting fentanyl and related substances at the request of the U.S. president. When tensions rose between Beijing and Washington over human rights issues, China started to stall counternarcotics cooperation in 2020 before making it formal two years later.

The U.S. in 2023 listed China as a “major illicit drug-producing country” before then-President Joe Biden met Xi in California to secure Beijing’s agreement to cooperate.

Shortly afterward, Beijing restricted more substances, including another synthetic opioid and chemicals that are added to fentanyl. Other key fentanyl precursors were curtailed in September 2024.

After Trump took office, he slapped two 10% tariffs on China, accusing it of failing to stem the flow of chemicals. Beijing responded with its own tariffs and pausing cooperation on fentanyl.

“The Trump administration made the big error in completely discounting and ignoring what China was doing with the U.S. in 2024 and just coming in with guns blazing” on tariffs, Felbab-Brown said.

That, she said, has allowed Beijing to bargain to resume measures that were already on the table in the second half of 2024 and “get double points.”

Also on Monday, Beijing took another step aimed at addressing U.S. concerns, signaling tougher enforcement with a public notice by the China National Narcotics Control Commission urging businesses to comply with tax codes, customs rules, internet laws and foreign currency regulations.

The chemicals newly restricted by Beijing can still be exported without a license to other countries besides the three in North America that were named in the Chinese Commerce Ministry announcement. Fentanyl is mostly manufactured in Mexico.

The challenge remains that the “very basic chemicals” with widespread, legitimate uses in chemistry, agriculture and the pharmaceutical industry are increasingly tapped to make synthetic opioids, Felbab-Brown said.

In September, Trump continued to list China as a “major illicit drug-producing country.”

“For too long, (China) has enabled illicit fentanyl production in Mexico and elsewhere by subsidizing the export of the precursor chemicals needed to produce these deadly drugs and failing to prevent Chinese companies from selling these precursors to known criminal cartels,” the presidential statement said.

Didi Tang, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Region residents stunned by size of new recycling bins

Several Aurora residents say they are perplexed by the new 95 gallon recycling carts they received last week. "I wanted to do my part, and recycle everything I can," says Manuel, an Aurora resident....

23m ago

Man, 61, dead following fatal Markham collision

A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Markham late Monday afternoon. York police say just before 5:40 p.m., a Volkswagen and Honda collided on Reesor Road and 16th Avenue. Two adult males...

33m ago

Suspect in Scarborough homicide turns himself in, 2 others remain at large

One of the three suspects in a fatal September shooting in Scarborough has turned himself in to police. Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Yueyuan...

4h ago

Chief justice to stand in for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Remembrance Day due to illness

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is recovering in hospital from a respiratory virus, leaving her unable to preside over the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Rideau Hall said Monday. Chief...

1h ago

Top Stories

York Region residents stunned by size of new recycling bins

Several Aurora residents say they are perplexed by the new 95 gallon recycling carts they received last week. "I wanted to do my part, and recycle everything I can," says Manuel, an Aurora resident....

23m ago

Man, 61, dead following fatal Markham collision

A 61-year-old man is dead following a crash in Markham late Monday afternoon. York police say just before 5:40 p.m., a Volkswagen and Honda collided on Reesor Road and 16th Avenue. Two adult males...

33m ago

Suspect in Scarborough homicide turns himself in, 2 others remain at large

One of the three suspects in a fatal September shooting in Scarborough has turned himself in to police. Donald Keeshig, 29, of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Yueyuan...

4h ago

Chief justice to stand in for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Remembrance Day due to illness

OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is recovering in hospital from a respiratory virus, leaving her unable to preside over the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Rideau Hall said Monday. Chief...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Man wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrant turns himself in over murder

A man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant has turned himself in over a fatal shooting in Scarborough.

5h ago

2:02
'We’re still waiting!' Thousands of passengers impacted by Air Canada strike still waiting for payment

Despite promises passengers impacted by the August Air Canada strike would be reimbursed, many are still waiting. Air Canada responds by issuing new deadline to resolve all open claims. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

0:29
Canada loses measles elimination status amid ongoing cases

After 27 years, Canada has officially lost its measles elimination status amid ongoing transmission of the virus among unvaccinated communities.

7h ago

2:23
First blast of winter hits the GTA

The first significant snowfall of the season has arrived, blanketing Toronto and the GTA with close to 10 cm. Rob Leth with how people across the region are navigating the snow event.
1:52
Out goes the snow, in comes the cold

Snowfall ends overnight, ushering in a brief cold snap with highs struggling to reach zero on Monday and windchill making it feel more like -6.
More Videos