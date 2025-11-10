Toronto police are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning in North York.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive, approaching Eglinton Avenue East, shortly after 12:05 a.m., where they located a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics transported the woman to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police confirmed with CityNews that the victim is 19 years old.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.