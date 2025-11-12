Could a corner store be your new neighbour?

It’s an attractive idea: shaking up Toronto’s zoning laws so you can shop, eat and drink right where you live. It’s an idea that some residents grew up with, and they’d welcome its return.

“There are many neighbourhoods where people would love to have a grocer where they can walk to rather than drive to, to have a cafe where they can meet up with friends and family, to have other types of retail that works within the neighbourhood,” said Coun. Josh Matlow, a supporter of the plan.

“When I moved into this neighbourhood 30 years ago, there were corner stores, so I don’t have any problem with it. I actually liked having local shopping,” said one area resident.

“There are definitely a lot of residential areas in the city where that kinda stuff takes a really long time to get to, so I can see that being a good policy in general,” said another.

Even the mayor is on board with the idea.

“This is about making the neighbourhoods more complete, walkable and safer for families. That’s a caring city in action, a city that delivers for folks in Toronto,” said Olivia Chow.

But it all depends on what sorts of businesses would actually pop up on those corners.

“We don’t need another weed shop, five per street is kind of enough,” points out one resident.

“If it’s a coffee shop or something like that, sure, but if it’s a bar, I dunno maybe not so much,” said another.

That’s the consensus from a lot of councillors as well, because the city doesn’t get to choose what goes into these spaces.

“The core of it is not about a neighbourhood grocery store, who wouldn’t love that? But it’s more about the nature and the ability to permit certain uses, like alcohol, cannabis, shroom shops popping up. Right now we don’t have that legal authority, that rests with the province,” said Coun. Parthi Kandavel.

In fact, the idea became so unpopular that it was basically scrapped at committee.

“Over 3,000 comments were collected substantially in opposition to these changes, and some of the dominant concerns were conflicts, people coming and going throughout the day, worries about security, worries about noise, about smells, about garbage collection,” explains Coun. Stephen Holyday.

Now, the plan that will go before council on Thursday will look completely different. Councillors will vote on bringing storefronts to areas of main streets that are currently residential. But Coun. Matlow is still pushing for his neighbourhood corner stores, saying he wants the city to give wards the option to opt in or out.

“If you don’t want it, you don’t need to have it today, but allow those of us who do want to try it to show you that not only did the sky not fall, and the zombie apocalypse didn’t happen, but that it actually benefits you’re quality of life,” said Matlow.