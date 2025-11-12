Court denies Rapper Tory Lanez’s appeal of his conviction in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. on June 2, 2019, left, and Megan Thee Stallion attends the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala in New York on Sept. 12, 2019. (Photos by Scott Roth, left, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2025 3:12 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2025 3:38 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California court on Wednesday denied rapper Tory Lanez’s appeal of his guilty verdict on charges he fired a gun at Megan Thee Stallion.

A three-judge panel from the California 2nd District Court of Appeal issued a ruling saying they affirm in full his conviction on three felony counts. They did not publicly release an opinion with their reasoning.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Megan testified during the trial that in July 2020, after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home, Lanez fired the gun at the back of her feet and shouted for her to dance as she walked away from an SUV in which they had been riding together with two others.

She had bullet fragments in both feet that had to be surgically removed. It wasn’t until months after the shooting that she publicly identified Lanez as the person who had fired the gun.

Attorneys for Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday’s ruling. They can petition to have the California Supreme Court hear the appeal. A representative for Megan also didn’t immediately answer an email seeking comment.

Lanez is serving a 10-year sentence at the California Men’s Colony near San Luis Obispo, California. He was moved there after he was stabbed by a fellow inmate at California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

Authorities did not specify how Lanez was attacked, but a message posted on the rapper’s Instagram account Monday evening said Lanez was stabbed 14 times and both his lungs collapsed.

The 32-year-old Canadian Lanez began releasing mixtapes in 2009 and saw a steady rise in popularity, moving on to major label albums, two of which reached the top 10 on Billboard’s charts.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 charged, 16-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Vaughan home invasion

Five people have been charged and a 16-year-old boy is wanted in connection to a fatal home invasion in Vaughan back in August. Officers were called to a residence on Andreeta Drive near Major MacKenzie...

11m ago

Olivia Chow challenges Ford government Bill that makes it 'easier to evict'

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is fighting back against the Ford government's plan to push through Bill 60, which includes changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that the mayor believes would make it easier...

2h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims during Oshawa home invasions

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday,...

3h ago

Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and spent time with victim

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that Donald Trump had "spent hours" at Epstein's house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that...

4h ago

Top Stories

5 charged, 16-year-old wanted in connection to fatal Vaughan home invasion

Five people have been charged and a 16-year-old boy is wanted in connection to a fatal home invasion in Vaughan back in August. Officers were called to a residence on Andreeta Drive near Major MacKenzie...

11m ago

Olivia Chow challenges Ford government Bill that makes it 'easier to evict'

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is fighting back against the Ford government's plan to push through Bill 60, which includes changes to the Residential Tenancies Act that the mayor believes would make it easier...

2h ago

Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple victims during Oshawa home invasions

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man following a disturbing string of home invasions and sexual assaults in Oshawa, all occurring on the same afternoon. At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday,...

3h ago

Epstein emails released by Democrats say Trump 'knew about the girls' and spent time with victim

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2011 email that Donald Trump had "spent hours" at Epstein's house with a victim of sex trafficking and said in a separate message years later that...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:46
Trump knew about Epstein's sex trafficking victims, emails released by Democrats allege

Bombshell email excerpts released by Democrats allege that Jeffrey Epstein mentioned U.S. President Trump having knowledge of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

4h ago

2:17
Parents urge TDSB to save film program at North York high school

Parents are urging the Toronto District School Board to save one of the city's only high school film programs, after it was quietly cut for incoming students. Erica Natividad reports.

20h ago

2:35
Residents say beloved ravine threatened by proposed condo development

Beaches residents say an 11-storey condo proposal threatens the wildlife in the Glen Stewart Ravine. Brandon Choghri with why they're concerned, and why the agreement between the city and the developer remains a mystery.

21h ago

2:28
York Region residents stunned by the size of new recycling bins

Something surprising is showing up on driveways across Aurora. Shauna Hunt is speaking to residents about the confusing rollout of a new garbage and recycling program.
2:24
Early season winter storm catches GTA drivers off guard

Rhianne Campbell reports, OPP recorded about 340 collisions on GTA roads in a 24 hour period from Sunday to Monday.

More Videos