Driver injured in Newmarket single vehicle crash

A driver has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash in Newmarket Wednesday morning.

York police were called to Queen and Prospect streets just after 9:30 a.m.

The driver, who was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, was the sole occupant inside the car. There’s no details on what caused the crash.

Queen is closed from Charles Street to Pleasantview Avenue and Prospect is closed from Grace to Wellington streets.

The roads are expected to be closed for a significant amount of time, according to police.