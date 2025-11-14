Pedestrian killed in Mississauga hit-and-run crash, police say

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a driver during a hit-and-run collision in Mississauga, authorities say.

According to Peel Regional Police, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the city’s East Credit area, near Eglinton Avenue West and Fallingbrook Drive.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

A male pedestrian was located with injuries and pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available.