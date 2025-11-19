Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government ‘corrupt’

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles was named in the legislature after calling the Ford government 'corrupt' over the handling of the skills-trade development fund.

By News Staff and The Canadian Press

Posted November 19, 2025 11:47 am.

Last Updated November 19, 2025 1:30 pm.

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government “corrupt.”

Stiles made the comment as the opposition continued to grill Labour Minister David Piccini over the scandal-plagued Skills Development Fund.

“Speaker, first he is hiding behind unions, dragging their names through the mud, now he’s hiding behind workers in the civil service. The one thing this minister will not do is take responsibility for the mess he has created,” she said.

Piccini has come under sustained fire from opposition parties calling for his resignation since an auditor general’s report found his office has been heavily involved in selecting projects under the $2.5-billion Skills Development Fund – and has doled out money to applicants ranked low by bureaucrats.

“I have been asking these questions for five weeks now, and the Premier doesn’t even do us one and get up and answer a question, Speaker. Bills are being rammed through this legislature. It is the donors and the lobbyists that are connected to this government. It is the strip clubs and the numbered companies. It is the endless grift of an anti-democratic and, yes, corrupt government,” Stiles said.

Speaker Donna Skelly warned Stiles after she made the comment that it was unparliamentary language and asked her to withdraw it, but Stiles refused.

“I will ask the member to withdraw. I will ask the member to withdraw,” the Speaker said.

“Speaker, I will not,” Stiles replied.

“I am warning the member. The member has been named, you will have to leave the chamber,” the Speaker said.

Stiles, the Ontario Liberals and the Green Party have all called on Piccini to resign over what they call a “pay-to-play” scheme.

Piccini maintains he has done nothing wrong and Premier Doug Ford has said he will not fire the labour minister.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians charged in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, naming him as one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across the...

44m ago

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill Couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

42m ago

Bill that gives Ontario education minister more power over school boards passes final vote

A controversial bill that gives the Ontario government more control over school boards passed a final vote at Queen's Park on Wednesday. Bill 33, The Supporting Children and Students Act, gives Education...

1h ago

Teenager arrested in fatal Hamilton shooting of innocent bystander

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Ghana woman in Hamilton earlier this year. Hamilton police allege that the teen encountered a group of three people in the...

42m ago

Top Stories

'Modern day Pablo Escobar': 7 Canadians charged in relation to alleged drug lord Ryan Wedding

The U.S. Treasury has sanctioned former Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, naming him as one of the world’s most dangerous fugitives with a major drug-trafficking network operating across the...

44m ago

Richmond Hill couple fighting to evict Airbnb guest who won't pay or leave

What can you do when an Airbnb guest, who checked in months ago, refuses to pay and also refuses to check out? That's what one Richmond Hill Couple, who asked to remain anonymous, is trying to figure out. The...

Speakers Corner

42m ago

Bill that gives Ontario education minister more power over school boards passes final vote

A controversial bill that gives the Ontario government more control over school boards passed a final vote at Queen's Park on Wednesday. Bill 33, The Supporting Children and Students Act, gives Education...

1h ago

Teenager arrested in fatal Hamilton shooting of innocent bystander

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Ghana woman in Hamilton earlier this year. Hamilton police allege that the teen encountered a group of three people in the...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
Ford government looks at more punishment for impaired drivers

Impaired drivers responsible for killing parents or guardians may end up paying child support. Mark McAllister looks at the measures being considered by the province.

18h ago

2:53
Seasonal temperatures continue, rain potential on Friday

Seasonal temperatures and cold mornings for the GTA are expected this week. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast and a look at the weather for the Santa Claus Parade.

18h ago

2:23
Temporary signs up renaming Dundas Station to TMU

An agreement between the TTC and Toronto Metropolitan University will see the school pick up costs for renaming Dundas subway station to TMU.  Temporary signs recently went up with permanent changes expected in December

18h ago

2:40
Ontario not ready for Alzheimer's surge, report warns

A new report from the Alzheimer Society of Ontario warns the province isn't prepared for a sharp rise in dementia cases. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

0:59
U.S. House votes in favour to release Epstein files

The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly in favour of releasing the Epstein files as the motion heads to Senate.

21h ago

More Videos