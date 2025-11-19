Stiles removed from Ontario legislature after calling Ford government ‘corrupt’

NDP and Opposition Leader Marit Stiles was kicked out of the Ontario legislature during Question Period on Wednesday after calling the Ford government “corrupt.”

Stiles made the comment as the opposition continued to grill Labour Minister David Piccini over the scandal-plagued Skills Development Fund.

“Speaker, first he is hiding behind unions, dragging their names through the mud, now he’s hiding behind workers in the civil service. The one thing this minister will not do is take responsibility for the mess he has created,” she said.

Piccini has come under sustained fire from opposition parties calling for his resignation since an auditor general’s report found his office has been heavily involved in selecting projects under the $2.5-billion Skills Development Fund – and has doled out money to applicants ranked low by bureaucrats.

“I have been asking these questions for five weeks now, and the Premier doesn’t even do us one and get up and answer a question, Speaker. Bills are being rammed through this legislature. It is the donors and the lobbyists that are connected to this government. It is the strip clubs and the numbered companies. It is the endless grift of an anti-democratic and, yes, corrupt government,” Stiles said.

Speaker Donna Skelly warned Stiles after she made the comment that it was unparliamentary language and asked her to withdraw it, but Stiles refused.

“I will ask the member to withdraw. I will ask the member to withdraw,” the Speaker said.

“Speaker, I will not,” Stiles replied.

“I am warning the member. The member has been named, you will have to leave the chamber,” the Speaker said.

Stiles, the Ontario Liberals and the Green Party have all called on Piccini to resign over what they call a “pay-to-play” scheme.

Piccini maintains he has done nothing wrong and Premier Doug Ford has said he will not fire the labour minister.