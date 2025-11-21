Mexico’s bullied pageant contestant gets payback by capturing Miss Universe crown

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, center, is celebrated by other contesters after winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Tian Macleod, The Associated Press

Posted November 21, 2025 1:07 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2025 6:40 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Fátima Bosch Fernández of Mexico was crowned Miss Universe 2025 on Friday, a dramatic victory for a 25-year-old at the center of the turbulent 74th staging of the popular beauty pageant in Bangkok who stood up to public bullying from one of the hosts.

The issues at this year’s event sprang from a sharp-tongued scolding of Bosch, which sparked a controversy marked by a walkout, feminist solidarity and a teary, melodramatic apology from the local organizer who set it all off.

When Bosch was announced as the winner, cheers and screams erupted from the audience, with Mexican flags waved by elated supporters.

Speaking to the media after her victory, Bosch said that she would like to be remembered as “a person that changed a little bit the prototype of what is a Miss Universe and a real person that gives the heart.”

She also paid tribute to the pageant, describing it as “a platform that is strong because they have the space that women are searching to have a voice.”

The first runner-up was 29-year old Praveenar Singh of Thailand and 25-year-old Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser of Venezuela placed third. Rounding up the finishers were Ahtisa Manalo, 28, of the Philippines, and 27-year-old Olivia Yacé of Ivory Coast who came fifth.

At the livestreamed sashing ceremony for the more than 100 contestants on Nov. 4, Thai national director Nawat Itsaragrisil hectored Bosch for allegedly not following his guidelines for taking part in local promotional activities. He called security when she spoke up to defend herself.

Bosch walked out of the room, joined by several others in a show of solidarity, including Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

“What your director did is not respectful: He called me dumb,” an unbowed Bosch told Thai reporters. “If it takes away your dignity, you need to go.”

Nawat insisted that he did not call her “dumb.”

The Miss Universe Organization president, Mexican businessman Raúl Rocha Cantú, released a statement condemning Nawat’s conduct as “public aggression” and “serious abuse.”

Even Mexico’s first woman president, Claudia Sheinbaum, piled on, saying at a news conference in her country’s capital that she wanted to give “recognition” to Miss Mexico for voicing her disagreement in a “dignified” way.

“It seems to me that it is an example of how women should raise our voices,” Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum recalled being told in the past that “women look more beautiful when they keep quiet.”

“We women look more beautiful when we raise our voice and participate, because that has to do with the recognition of our rights,” she said.

Nawat later apologized for his actions, appearing both tearful and defiant at the same time.

“If anyone (was) affected and not comfortable it happened, I am so sorry,” he said in front of the contestants. He then turned to them and said “It’s passed. OK? Are you happy?”

Bosch’s official Miss Universe biography says she studied fashion in Mexico and Italy and has focused on creating sustainable designs and working with discarded materials. It says she has volunteered with sick children, promoted environmental awareness and engaged in supported migrants and mental health issues.

This year’s competition also saw a report that two judges had quit, with one of them suggesting that there was an element of rigging to the contest. The allegation was denied. Separately, Thai police investigated the alleged illegal promotion of online casinos as part of the event’s publicity.

Mishaps and controversies are not rare for the pageant. The 2021 event attracted criticism because it was held in Israel, to the dismay of supporters of the Palestinian cause.

An example of a minor misstep — literally — occurred Wednesday when Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, fell off the stage during the evening gown competition. She was not badly hurt.

——

Associated Press writer Grant Peck contributed to this report.

Tian Macleod, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

59m ago

Paul McCartney to play Hamilton tonight as arena reopens

HAMILTON — Paul McCartney is due to take the stage in Hamilton tonight, wrapping the three Canadian dates on his lengthy Got Back tour. The 83-year-old former Beatle is the reopening act at the newly...

1h ago

Pharmacare advisory committee report set to be made public

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to release a report today by the advisory committee tasked with determining how to set up a national pharmacare program. The committee was set up last fall, after...

1h ago

Diplomacy over humanity: no pressure from Carney on the UAE for Sudanese war

As Prime Minister Mark Carney heads for the G20 Summit in South Africa, his trip to the United Arab Emirates proved to be one focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and potential foreign investment relations. However,...

The Big Story

51m ago

Top Stories

Man sought after woman found with gunshot wound in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a male suspect after a woman was shot in Toronto's downtown core Thursday night. Investigators say a woman in her 30s was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Mutual Street...

59m ago

Paul McCartney to play Hamilton tonight as arena reopens

HAMILTON — Paul McCartney is due to take the stage in Hamilton tonight, wrapping the three Canadian dates on his lengthy Got Back tour. The 83-year-old former Beatle is the reopening act at the newly...

1h ago

Pharmacare advisory committee report set to be made public

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to release a report today by the advisory committee tasked with determining how to set up a national pharmacare program. The committee was set up last fall, after...

1h ago

Diplomacy over humanity: no pressure from Carney on the UAE for Sudanese war

As Prime Minister Mark Carney heads for the G20 Summit in South Africa, his trip to the United Arab Emirates proved to be one focused on strengthening diplomatic ties and potential foreign investment relations. However,...

The Big Story

51m ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
2 people dead, 3 missing after house fire

A heartbreaking story in Brampton, two people have died in a house fire. That number is likely to climb, as three others remain unaccounted for. Shauna Hunt with reactions from neighbours and how several residents escaped the flames.

12h ago

2:26
Major cuts to George Brown College's culinary and hospitality programs 

George Brown’s renowned Chef School, the largest in the county, is pausing enrolment in a third of its chef and hospitality programs. Former graduates say the cuts could have a lasting impact on the industry. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

2:16
Toronto mayor orders investigation into incident involving a snowplow at pro-Palestinian protest

Social media video shows a snow plow driving slowly through a group of protesters outside the US consulate.  Toronto police say there was no criminal intent.  The mayor has asked the transportation department to look into it. 

13h ago

1:49
Fatal house fire in Brampton owned by landlord with previous property issues: Mayor

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the landlord of the home that was completely destroyed by and fire that left two people dead had previous issues with property inspections by the city.

17h ago

0:46
Four pedestrians injured after multi-vehicle crash outside Pearson Airport

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport.

20h ago

More Videos