Raptors beat Nets to extend winning streak to seven; Barrett leaves game with knee sprain

Toronto Raptors' Gradey Dick (1) dunks against the Brooklyn Nets as teammate Scottie Barnes (4) reacts during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 23, 2025 9:16 pm.

Scottie Barnes scored 17 points as the Raptors held on for a 119-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday as Toronto extended its win streak to seven.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 16 points in 20 minutes of play for Toronto (12-5) before getting hurt in the third quarter.

Barrett subbed out with 7:13 left in the period after awkwardly landing from a dunk, spraining his right knee. He led Toronto’s scorers at the time.

Backup forward Tyrese Martin led all scorers with 26 points to keep Brooklyn (3-14) in the game. Michael Porter Jr. had 25 points, Noah Clowney added 22 and Nic Claxton had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles was back in Toronto’s lineup after missing the last two games with a medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee. 

Murray-Boyles finished with two points in 17 minutes off the bench.

Raptors starting centre Jakob Poeltl was unavailable to rest his lower back. Head coach Darko Rajakovic said before the game that Poeltl won’t play both ends of back-to-backs for now. 

Toronto will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Takeaways

Raptors: What may have been a trap game saw Toronto play down to its competition, especially in the third quarter. The Raptors were especially dominated in the paint with Poeltl unavailable, getting out-rebounded 40-32.

Nets: Martin almost single-handedly made the game close in the fourth quarter. He had 10 points in the period, knocking down two three-pointers early in the period to keep Brooklyn either tied or within a possession.

Key moment

After Porter tied the game 104-104, Toronto went on a 10-0 run thanks to back-to-back three-pointers by point guard Immanuel Quickley.

Key stat

Brandon Ingram had 14 points for the Raptors, surpassing 10,000 points in his career. He’s the fifth player from the 2016 draft class to reach the milestone.

Up next

Toronto: Hosts Cleveland on Monday.

Top Stories

'Armed and dangerous': Police searching for Brampton man accused of killing his dad

Peel police are on the hunt for a Brampton man who is accused of killing his father during a dispute over the weekend. Officers were called to the family’s home on Clearjoy Street, near Bovaird Drive...

9h ago

Small businesses, shoppers say they have lost faith in Canada Post

Janet Wright is the owner of FloorPlay Socks, a boutique sock shop with multiple locations in the GTHA. At her Queen West shop, she welcomes news of a possible deal between Canada Post and the union representing...

3h ago

Officials to provide update Monday at scene of fatal Brampton fire

Police and fire officials will provide an update Monday at the scene of a fatal fire in Brampton that has so far claimed the lives of three people. The search resumed Sunday for two people, believed...

2h ago

YOP drinkable yogurt recalled due to pieces of plastic: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall notice for YOP drinkable yogurt due to the presence of pieces of plastic. Yoplait Canada said in a statement that it proactively issued...

6h ago

