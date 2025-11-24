Ford government’s controversial Bill 60 passes in Ontario legislature

A controversial housing bill by Premier Doug Ford’s government passed at the Ontario legislature on Monday, despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters.

Those who oppose Bill 60 feel it tilts the power further in favor of landlords, making it easier to evict tenants.

However, the Ford government contends the legislation will get more homes built and will lead to more rental stability.

“Not one protection is being altered in this bill, Speaker. Supply creates competition, competition creates lower rents,” Housing Minister Rob Flack said in the legislature on Monday, ahead of the vote.

In the midst of the vote, dozens of protesters were heard yelling, “people over profits.” They were eventually led outside the legislature by security as the vote continued to take place.

Tenants and housing advocates have been pushing back against Bill 60 for some time.

Critics point out the bill would block renters from introducing new evidence during Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) hearings and cut appeal times from 30 to 15 days. It would also eliminate the rule that states landlords must provide a month’s rent in compensation when they evict a tenant for personal use of the property.

However, Flack said the legislation is going to clean things up as far as the system is concerned and ensure accountability for those who actually abuse the system.

“We are protecting tenants. All protections in place remain after this legislation. We’re also open to more small landlords, Speaker, to have the confidence to rent out their buildings. Bad actors, a small percentage of this entire are with bad actors. The vast majority respect the rents; respect their agreements. We are creating balance in the system,” he said before the vote.

Advocates also say that when it comes to hearings at the LTB, tenants can no longer defend themselves unless they pay 50 per cent of what the landlord is claiming they owe before it is proven.

Hundreds of tenants and housing advocates rallied at Queen’s Park on Saturday, calling on the Ford government to scrap the bill, arguing it will increase housing instability and exacerbate homelessness in the province.

Toronto City Council recently echoed the concerns of those opposing Bill 60 with Mayor Olivia Chow saying she believes it diminishes renters’ rights.

With files from Rhianne Campbell, CityNews