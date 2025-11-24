‘He should care’: Conservatives slam Carney on Trump comments

Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a press conference during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Nick Murray and Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2025 3:38 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 4:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative MPs slammed Prime Minister Mark Carney Monday over dismissive comments he made recently when asked about stalled trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

While taking questions from reporters in Johannesburg on Sunday, Carney was asked when he last spoke with Trump and replied, “Who cares?”

“I look forward to speaking with the president soon, but I don’t have a burning issue to speak with the president about right now,” he said. “When America wants to come back and have conversations on the trade side, we will have those discussions.”

The prime minister made the remarks to reporters while he was attending the G20 leaders’ summit, which Trump boycotted.

Conservatives zeroed in on Carney’s comments during question period in the House of Commons on Monday. Leader Pierre Poilievre pointed out that Carney campaigned during the spring election on his ability to deal with the Trump administration.

“We care about the workers who have lost their jobs and don’t have paycheques to make their mortgage payments. Why doesn’t he care?” Poilievre said.

Government House leader Steve MacKinnon deflected Poilievre’s line of questioning by switching topics.

MacKinnon said later that “of course” the prime minister cares about the well-being of Canada’s workers and industries and the government is carrying out “constructive” negotiations with the U.S.

Carney was not present for question period, having just returned from the G20 summit in South Africa on Monday morning.

Before question period, Liberal MP Wayne Long told reporters Carney was doing a “great job” travelling the world and building relationships.

Liberal MP Ben Carr also defended Carney, saying the prime minister was overseas in the midst of important negotiations with allies on trade deals.

“The relationship with the Americans remains incredibly important but there are other initiatives that the prime minister has to undertake as well,” Carr told reporters outside West Block.

The Conservative Party of Canada argued in a news release Monday that Carney’s “flippant” attitude matches his results for Canadians.

“The Prime Minister’s term has been marked by a series of unilateral concessions without real results in return,” the news release said. “If nothing else, the tariffs which put thousands of Canadians out of work should be a ‘burning issue’ for him, and all those entrusted to lead our nation.”

Trump scuttled trade talks on his punishing tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles last month after the Ontario provincial government ran an anti-tariff ad blitz across the U.S. that irritated the president.

Ontario’s ad campaign featured clips of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan warning that tariffs lead to trade wars and hurt the American economy.

Carney apologized to Trump for the ad when the two saw each other briefly at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in South Korea earlier this fall. However, trade talks have not formally resumed.

The Liberals have maintained that trade talks have a natural ebb and flow to them and that talks with the Trump administration eventually will resume.

Canada is preparing separately to enter broader talks on the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, known as CUSMA — the country’s most important free trade pact — which is set to come up for renewal next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 24, 2025.

— With files from Dylan Robertson

Nick Murray and Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Wobbly polar vortex to blanket GTA and Ontario with Arctic air triggering heavy snow

Ontario is bracing for a blast of winter weather this week, with forecasters warning of significant snowfall across the north and lake‑effect squalls set to hammer southern regions as November draws...

43m ago

5 now confirmed dead as result of Brampton house fire: Peel police

Five people are now confirmed dead from a Brampton house fire after more remains were discovered inside the charred wreckage over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Monday morning. Const....

1h ago

Pedestrian injured in Downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon. Police were called to Beverly Street and Dundas Street around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian...

13m ago

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

8h ago

Top Stories

Wobbly polar vortex to blanket GTA and Ontario with Arctic air triggering heavy snow

Ontario is bracing for a blast of winter weather this week, with forecasters warning of significant snowfall across the north and lake‑effect squalls set to hammer southern regions as November draws...

43m ago

5 now confirmed dead as result of Brampton house fire: Peel police

Five people are now confirmed dead from a Brampton house fire after more remains were discovered inside the charred wreckage over the weekend, Peel Regional Police confirmed on Monday morning. Const....

1h ago

Pedestrian injured in Downtown Toronto hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in downtown Toronto Monday afternoon. Police were called to Beverly Street and Dundas Street around 4:15 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian...

13m ago

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:51
New poll shows newcomers want Canada to admit fewer immigrants

An exclusive Leger poll for OMNI News shows newcomers want fewer immigrants annually admitted to Canada. Teresa Romano has the details.

1h ago

2:48
Ontario passes housing Bill 60, protesters attempt to disrupt vote

Despite much opposition from housing advocates and renters, the Ford government passed the controversial housing Bill 60 which is set to impose major changes to the province's eviction system.

5h ago

1:24
Two people missing confirmed dead in Brampton house fire: Peel police

Peel Regional Police confirmed out of the three people originally unaccounted for, two have been confirmed dead but one has been found safe. Authorities confirmed the total number of people killed in the fire is five.

4h ago

0:28
Vehicle found on its roof in downtown Toronto, two arrested

Toronto Police say a vehicle was found on its roof near Front and Cherry Street where the driver was suspected of fleeing the scene, two people have since been arrested.

8h ago

0:25
Brampton man charged over fatal shooting of his father

A 25-year-old Brampton man was charged over the fatal shooting of his father after police found a man in his 50s with gunshot wounds inside his home.

8h ago

More Videos