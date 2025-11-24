S&P/TSX composite up more than 300 points tech sector moves higher

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2025 11:33 am.

Last Updated November 24, 2025 11:50 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 300 points on strength in the technology sector while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 341.11 points at 30,501.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 295.63 points at 46,541.04. The S&P 500 index was up 94.41 points at 6,697.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up more than two per cent, gaining 523.96 points at 22,797.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.87 cents US compared with 70.92 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was up 33 cents US at US$58.39 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$9.30 at US$4,088.80 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

