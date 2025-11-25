Judge says Amazon needed 100 lawyers to assess 2.25 M documents in competition probe

The Amazon logo is seen on the outside of the company's YVR2 fulfilment centre, in Delta, B.C., on Friday, July 11, 2025.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2025 3:01 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 3:38 pm.

OTTAWA — A Federal Court judge says Amazon Canada should have hired “at least 100 lawyers” to go through more than 2 million documents, in order to meet court-ordered deadlines in an investigation into potentially anti-competitive conduct.

Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton says in an explanation of his ruling to grant some extensions for document production to Amazon, but not others, that 100 lawyers could finish a review of the 2.25 million documents in 15 weeks.

He calculates that by working 10 hours a day, five days a week, and reviewing an average of 30 documents per hour, each lawyer would have to assess “no more than approximately 22,500 documents” each for the probe by the country’s commissioner of competition.

The ruling released this week and dated Nov. 5 says the company claimed it would be impossible to comply with 90-day and 120-day deadlines set by the court in July.

The Competition Bureau said in July that it launched the probe into Amazon’s “marketplace fair pricing policy” which penalizes sellers for setting item prices “significantly higher than recent prices offered on Amazon or elsewhere.”

The Competition Bureau says it’s trying to determine if the policy results in higher prices for consumers, prevents market entry by lower-priced rivals or lessens “price competition among online marketplaces or retail channels.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Swimmer Oleksiak suspended two years for anti-doping rule violation

Canadian swimmer Penny Oleksiak has been given a two-year competition ban for an anti-doping rule violation, the International Testing Agency announced Wednesday. The agency said Oleksiak committed...

2h ago

Toronto man charged in alleged $1M Ontario lottery heist — group play betrayal suspected

A Toronto man is facing criminal charges after allegedly claiming a $1-million Lotto Max free play ticket that investigators say should have been split among a group of three. On July 2, the Ontario...

1h ago

Man critically injured in Dufferin and Eglinton stabbing

A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West area Tuesday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the intersection just before 4 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Carney says his comment about speaking with Trump was a 'poor choice of words'

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday his recent reply to a question about the state of trade talks with the U.S. — "Who cares?" — amounted to "a poor choice of words." Conservative Leader...

2h ago

