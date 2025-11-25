Reward climbs to $50,000 in search for Ontario man missing from Mont-Tremblant

Liam Toman, 22, who went missing while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que on Feb. 2, is seen in an undated family handout photo. Toman's family are asking for the public's help to find him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Toman,

By News Staff

Posted November 25, 2025 10:07 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 10:27 am.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) and Sun Youth have announced a $50,000 reward for any information that could help locate an Ontario skier who vanished from Mont-Tremblant in February.

Liam Gabriel Toman, 22, disappeared in the early hours of Feb. 2. He was last spotted leaving a bar on Curé-Deslauriers Road around 3 a.m., following an evening out with friends in the busy resort village north of Montreal.

Investigators say Toman is 5′9″, roughly 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. At the time he went missing, he was dressed in a black Volcom jacket, black snow pants, a green sweater, a plaid shirt, and a white hat with dark stripes.

Toman’s family, who travelled from Ontario to aid in the search, are urging anyone with information to come forward as the disappearance approaches the 70-day point. The cash reward, provided by anonymous donors, will remain available until May 20.

Anyone who may have seen Toman or has details that could help investigators is asked to contact the SQ’s information line at 1-800-659-4264.

