Trio of women wanted after downtown Toronto concert robbery

Investigators say the victim was approached by three female suspects who assaulted her before stealing her cell phone. The trio fled the scene in an unknown direction. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 25, 2025 5:13 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2025 5:18 am.

Toronto police have released images of three female suspects accused of assaulting a concertgoer and stealing her phone near Union Station.

On Sunday, Oct. 26, at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to a call in the Front Street and Bay Street area after a woman reported being attacked following a concert.

Investigators say the victim was approached by three female suspects who assaulted her before stealing her cell phone. The trio fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police confirmed the victim and suspects are not known to each other.

The first suspect is described as 25–30 years old, with blonde hair, wearing a black athletic top and black leggings. The second woman was 25–30 years old, with brown hair, wearing a royal blue athletic top and royal blue leggings, while the third suspect is described as 25–30 years old, with brown hair, wearing a navy blue athletic top and navy blue leggings.

Toronto police have released images of the suspects, urging anyone who recognizes them to come forward.

Top Stories

Where is Irma Galastica? An investigation into the whereabouts of a missing Toronto mother

It's been over a year since Irma Galastica, a 32-year-old Toronto mother, went missing. It took several days before her friends and family confirmed she had, in fact, disappeared. Her disappearance...

20h ago

Wobbly polar vortex to blanket GTA and Ontario with Arctic air triggering heavy snow

Ontario is bracing for a blast of winter weather this week, with forecasters warning of significant snowfall across the north and lake‑effect squalls set to hammer southern regions as November draws...

10h ago

Delivery driver arrested after downtown Toronto hit-and-run leaves woman critically injured

Toronto police have arrested a delivery driver following a hit-and-run that left a female pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in the city's downtown core. Officers were called to Beverly Street...

52m ago

Man in his 20s shot and injured in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot and seriously injured in the downtown core early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the area of King Street and Spadina Avenue...

18m ago

