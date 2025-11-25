Trio of women wanted after downtown Toronto concert robbery

Toronto police have released images of three female suspects accused of assaulting a concertgoer and stealing her phone near Union Station.

On Sunday, Oct. 26, at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to a call in the Front Street and Bay Street area after a woman reported being attacked following a concert.

Investigators say the victim was approached by three female suspects who assaulted her before stealing her cell phone. The trio fled the scene in an unknown direction. Police confirmed the victim and suspects are not known to each other.

The first suspect is described as 25–30 years old, with blonde hair, wearing a black athletic top and black leggings. The second woman was 25–30 years old, with brown hair, wearing a royal blue athletic top and royal blue leggings, while the third suspect is described as 25–30 years old, with brown hair, wearing a navy blue athletic top and navy blue leggings.

Toronto police have released images of the suspects, urging anyone who recognizes them to come forward.