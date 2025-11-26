Housing market expected to rebound in 2026 as more buyers motivated: Re/Max forecast

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says Montreal-area home sales rose 9.3 per cent in August compared with the same month last year, with levels slightly higher than the historical average for this time of year. A real estate sign is posted outside a home in Pointe-Claire, a city in Montreal's West Island on May 7, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 26, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 26, 2025 8:14 am.

Strong demand among potential homebuyers and built up inventory could pave the way for a sales rebound in 2026 after a roller-coaster year plagued by economic uncertainty.

Re/Max Canada says it expects national home sales to increase 3.4 per cent next year, as it sees “light at the end of the tunnel” following declines in 2025.

Its 2026 housing market outlook report says one-in-10 Canadians plan to buy a home in the next 12 months, half of whom for the first time, while one-quarter say they believe the market in their region will become more affordable.

The report says home sales fell year-over-year in 32 of 38 markets analyzed between January and October.

But inventory has grown as new listings increased year-over-year across all regions, including a 21 per cent increase in Ontario.

Re/Max says this has helped lead to balanced conditions that should entice buyers, with average prices expected to fall 3.7 per cent in 2026.

“Amid looming economic clouds, Canadians are maintaining their interest in home ownership,” said Re/Max Canada president Don Kottick in a news release.

“The resilience that began to emerge in the fall is anticipated to continue into 2026, with first-time buyers in particular finding creative ways to save and enter the market.”

