Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 27-year-old Thorold, Ont., woman is facing multiple charges after officers stopped a vehicle in Welland, Ont., and discovered three young children unsecured in the back seat.

On Nov. 26 at 8:35 a.m., a member of the Niagara OPP received an Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) alert for a vehicle in the city. The car was pulled over, and officers found three children — ages 1, 3 and 4 — riding in the back seat without proper child car seats.

Police say the driver, who only held a G1 licence, was unlicensed to operate the vehicle and had no insurance coverage.

OPP confirmed that appropriate charges were issued against the driver, including child seat violations for failing to secure passengers under 16 years of age, driving without insurance and operating a vehicle without a proper licence.

“Drivers are responsible for ensuring all passengers under 16 years of age are wearing a seatbelt or a proper child car seat,” wrote OPP Highway Safety Division on X.