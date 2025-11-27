Mississauga man charged in OPP child sexual exploitation investigation
Posted November 27, 2025 9:14 am.
A 40-year-old Mississauga resident has been arrested and charged following an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) child sexual exploitation investigation.
On Sunday, Nov. 23, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Mississauga. Police say several electronic devices were seized during the search.
As a result of the investigation, Vineeth Vimal, 40, of Mississauga, was arrested and charged with two counts of luring a person under 16 years of age and two counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age.
The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Tuesday, Dec. 23.
“Child sexual exploitation remains a serious concern in Ontario. Offenders are increasingly using technology to target children,” said Detective Staff Sergeant Chris Barkey.
“Addressing this threat demands a coordinated response, with police, parents and community partners working together to create safer environments for children. Parents, you play a vital role in protecting your children from online victimization. Stay informed, monitor online activity, and talk openly with your children about internet safety.”
The investigation is ongoing.