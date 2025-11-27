Police looking to return cremated remains found at Niagara-area thrift store

Police in the Niagara Region are looking to return an urn containing cremated remains to its owner after the urn was brought to a thrift store as a donation.

Police say officers were called to the West Lincoln Community Care Thrift Store in the Town of West Lincoln on Monday after it was reported someone had discovered remains.

Investigators say a sealed wooden urn containing what is believed to be cremated remains was dropped off at a donation bay sometime between Nov. 19 and Nov. 20.

Police say it is unclear whether the remains are human or animal.

The box is marked on the bottom of the lid with the number 528395, which is believed to be an identification number.

They say any member of the public with knowledge of the cremation industry that may recognize the style of the urn or identification number is asked to get in touch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2025.