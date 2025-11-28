Christmas Tree sellers seeing high demand this year despite some price increases

With less than a month to go before the big day, Christmas tree sellers are preparing for some of the busiest days of the year.

An early snowfall in some regions seems to have stoked customer demand even as some trees are more expensive than last year.

David Thibeault heads Treasy International, a producer that also sells Christmas trees online in Ontario and Quebec. He says demand that has exceeded expectations so far.

He says sales at his company are up between 15 and 20 per cent from last year, crediting the early snow as the main factor.

Doug Drysdale, the president of Drysdale Tree Farms Ltd., says that the last weekend of November and the first weekend of December are the two busiest weekends of the year.

However, he also says that his business has had to raise prices this year in response to higher costs, noting an about two per cent increase.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2025.

Daniel Johnson, The Canadian Press