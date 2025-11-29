Alberta separation draws loud support during UCP AGM, Premier tries to subdue crowd

A man spearheading Alberta separation took the microphone during the UCP’s AGM in Edmonton. James Dunn has what he said and the reaction to it.

By James Dunn

Posted November 29, 2025 11:41 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2025 6:05 pm.

While questions were flying from UCP members to cabinet ministers on multiple topics like vaccines, auto insurance reform, and policing, one man’s turn got the attention of everyone.

Jeffrey Rath of the Alberta Prosperity Project is spearheading efforts for the province to separate from Canada. He’s leading a court effort to get a referendum question on a ballot next year. Rath got to one of the mics and didn’t ask a question to the government, but instead to the room.

“How many of all of us favour a free and independent Alberta?” he yelled.

Premier Danielle Smith talking to UCP Members during their 2025 AGM. (James Dunn, CityNews)

People loudly cheered and stood up in support. Premier Danielle Smith, supposed to act as moderator, had to step up and turn the temperature down.

“I support an independent Alberta within a united Canada”. This response garnered many boos and a few heckles from the crowd.

Talking to CityNews after, Rath is taking issue with the memorandum of understanding that Smith signed with the prime minister this week.

Jeffrey Rath addressing Alberta separation during the UCP AGM 2025. (James Dunn, CityNews)

Rath says his time at the mic was not to ask a question to the cabinet, but to gauge independence support at the AGM.

“We did that to send a message to Danielle Smith and to this cabinet that their party is an independence party. Their party wants a free and independent Alberta and they better start leading like we’re going to become that country. Because that’s what their members demand,” said Rath.

“I just ask everybody to be mindful”, Smith said still trying to subdue the crowd. “This party is a merger of two parties with different cultural traditions. Sometimes the way we solve disputes is by solving them through referenda.”

Final arguments in the Alberta separation case are set for December 5. In the meantime, a petition affirming Alberta’s stay in Canada is still going through the verification process by Elections Alberta.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

17-year-old boy stabbed inside Scarborough Pizza store: police

Toronto police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed inside a Scarborough pizza store on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Lawrence Avenue East...

3h ago

'Fire is still burning': Thorncliffe Park fire to keep residents out of their homes indefinitely

There is no timeline for residents to return to their homes after a five-alarm fire forced the evacuation of neighbouring buildings in Thorncliffe Park. "The fire is still burning behind the walls,"...

6m ago

Packages of broccoli florets recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling packages of broccoli florets due to possible Salmonella contamination. Officials say the 900 g bags of Your Fresh Market brand of florets from...

8h ago

Woman suffers 'life-altering' injuries in single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A woman has suffered "life-altering" injuries following an early morning single-vehicle crash in the west end. Provincial police say the crash occurred in the southbound express lanes of Highway 427...

4h ago

Top Stories

17-year-old boy stabbed inside Scarborough Pizza store: police

Toronto police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed inside a Scarborough pizza store on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the area of Lawrence Avenue East...

3h ago

'Fire is still burning': Thorncliffe Park fire to keep residents out of their homes indefinitely

There is no timeline for residents to return to their homes after a five-alarm fire forced the evacuation of neighbouring buildings in Thorncliffe Park. "The fire is still burning behind the walls,"...

6m ago

Packages of broccoli florets recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling packages of broccoli florets due to possible Salmonella contamination. Officials say the 900 g bags of Your Fresh Market brand of florets from...

8h ago

Woman suffers 'life-altering' injuries in single-vehicle crash in Etobicoke

A woman has suffered "life-altering" injuries following an early morning single-vehicle crash in the west end. Provincial police say the crash occurred in the southbound express lanes of Highway 427...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
No timeline for Thorncliffe Park fire residents to return home

Fire officials say firefighting efforts at neighbouring buildings in Thorncliffe Park continue. Acting Div. Cmdr. Rob Hewson describes it as a smouldering fire in a tight, confined space, which remains an ongoing concern.

7h ago

2:24
Hundreds remain displaced as fire crews fight ‘complex’ fire in Thorncliffe Park

Toronto fire crews continue to battle what they’ve described as one of the most complex fires in years, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of residents in Thorncliffe Park. Jazan Grewal reports.

20h ago

2:33
City of Toronto proposes pilot project to simplify parking signs

Parking in parts of Toronto can be complicated by confusing or excessive street signage. City staff are proposing a pilot project that they say would simplify messages to drivers. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

3:21
Weekend weather system expected to bring snow to the GTA

A weekend weather system is expected to bring snow to the GTA. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

22h ago

2:47
Life saving cancer drug funding stalled in Canada

Access to a vital therapy called CAR T-cell or Carvykti®, known for treating adults with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, is being stalled in Canada due to failed negotiations. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

23h ago

More Videos