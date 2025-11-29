Packages of broccoli florets recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination

Package of Your Fresh Market broccoli florets is seen in this photo. CFIA/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 29, 2025 11:03 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2025 11:07 am.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling packages of broccoli florets due to possible Salmonella contamination.

Officials say the 900 g bags of Your Fresh Market brand of florets from Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. were distributed across six provinces, including Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. They are identified by the UPC code 6 27735 27054 8 and Lot # 25318 and have a best-before date of November 26, 2025.

The CFIA says the recalled product should be thrown out or returned to the location where it was purchased.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product to date.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA said. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

Symptoms of salmonella can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

