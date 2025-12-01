Marc Miller named new culture minister

Marc Miller listens to a reporter's question during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Jan. 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 1, 2025 3:24 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has named Marc Miller, a former federal minister who represents a Montreal riding, as the new minister of culture and identity.

Miller replaces Steven Guilbeault, who quit cabinet on Thursday to protest Ottawa’s new pact with Alberta on a proposed pipeline.

Government Transformation Minister Joël Lightbound will become Carney’s Québec lieutenant.

This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Algoma Steel issues layoff notices to 1,000 workers

Algoma Steel plans to lay off more than 1,000 workers over the coming months. "The North American steel market is highly integrated, and Algoma Steel has been significantly impacted by the unprecedented...

56m ago

Particle board fuelling fire at Thorncliffe Park apartments as response enters 5th day: Toronto chief

Toronto Fire Services chief Jim Jessop said he hasn't seen an incident similar to the Thorncliffe Park one in his 30-year career.

3h ago

Lockdown lifted at North York high school after search for gun: police

Toronto police say a lockdown at a North York high school has been lifted after earlier reports of a gun seen at the school. Officers were called to James McGuigan Catholic High School near Finch Avenue...

52m ago

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto during Tuesday morning commute

The city is kicking off December with flurries in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke up to sunshine in the morning but the wind made it feel closer to -12°C to start...

45m ago

Top Stories

Algoma Steel issues layoff notices to 1,000 workers

Algoma Steel plans to lay off more than 1,000 workers over the coming months. "The North American steel market is highly integrated, and Algoma Steel has been significantly impacted by the unprecedented...

56m ago

Particle board fuelling fire at Thorncliffe Park apartments as response enters 5th day: Toronto chief

Toronto Fire Services chief Jim Jessop said he hasn't seen an incident similar to the Thorncliffe Park one in his 30-year career.

3h ago

Lockdown lifted at North York high school after search for gun: police

Toronto police say a lockdown at a North York high school has been lifted after earlier reports of a gun seen at the school. Officers were called to James McGuigan Catholic High School near Finch Avenue...

52m ago

Snowfall set to blanket Toronto during Tuesday morning commute

The city is kicking off December with flurries in the forecast to begin the week. On Monday, Toronto residents woke up to sunshine in the morning but the wind made it feel closer to -12°C to start...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

3:45
Thorncliffe Park apartment still on fire days later, residents remain displaced

Toronto fire officials said a blaze continues to burn inside the Thorncliffe Park apartment after days of crews working on site, leaving its residents displaced for the time being.

4h ago

3:12
Eglinton LRT on its last day of testing, Ontario extends one fare program

In a press conference with Metrolinx CEO, provincial and municipal leaders, transit riders were told today would be the last day of testing for the Eglinton LRT and the province will be extending its One Fare program.

7h ago

2:08
Lake-effect snow moving into Toronto

Cold temperatures continue for the GTA as more snow is expected by morning.

1h ago

2:32
Filipino grocery store parties held in Toronto

A popular Filipino supermarket chain is going viral for its late night dance parties throughout North America. As OMNI News' Keisha Balabat tells us, those groovy vibes have arrived in the GTA.

16h ago

2:51
Holiday events bringing cheer to Toronto and the GTA

Rhianne Campbell has a full rundown of Christmas events to put you into the holiday spirit.

23h ago

More Videos