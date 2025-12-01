Marc Miller named new culture minister
Posted December 1, 2025 3:24 pm.
Prime Minister Mark Carney has named Marc Miller, a former federal minister who represents a Montreal riding, as the new minister of culture and identity.
Miller replaces Steven Guilbeault, who quit cabinet on Thursday to protest Ottawa’s new pact with Alberta on a proposed pipeline.
Government Transformation Minister Joël Lightbound will become Carney’s Québec lieutenant.
This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.