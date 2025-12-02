A third Russian tanker attacked in the Black Sea, Turkish authority says

FILE - An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis oil and petroleum complex on the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 2, 2025 2:25 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 5:13 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A tanker carrying sunflower oil from Russia to Georgia was attacked in the Black Sea, the Turkish maritime authority said Tuesday, days after two Russian “shadow fleet” oil tankers were attacked by Ukrainian naval drones.

The Turkish Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said the MIDVOLGA-2 came under attack about 130 kilometers (80 miles) off the Turkish coast. The 13 crew members were unharmed and the vessel has not requested assistance.

It was heading toward the Turkish port of Sinop, the maritime authority said in a statement on X.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke out against Ukraine’s drone attack on two Russian vessels, the Kairos and Virat, saying it signaled a “worrying escalation” of the conflict.

“We cannot condone these attacks, which threaten navigational safety, life, and the environment, especially in our own exclusive zone,” Erdogan said in a televised address. “We are issuing the necessary warnings to all parties regarding such situations.”

Friday’s attacks against the Kairos and Virat occurred inside Turkey’s exclusive economic zone. Crew members on board both vessels were reported to be safe.

The OpenSanctions database, which tracks people or organizations involved in sanctions evasion, describes the vessels as part of a fleet of ships used to evade sanctions imposed on Russia following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has carried out successful naval strikes against Russian shipping during the war, particularly using explosives-packed marine drones. However, Ukrainian missions have previously largely been limited to the waters of the northern Black Sea.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Overnight snowfall blankets Toronto, GTA with up to 5 cm

Toronto and the GTA will wake up to a fresh blanket of snow Tuesday morning, with 3 to 5 centimetres of accumulation forecast across the region. The overnight system left roads and sidewalks coated...

55m ago

Toronto man heartbroken after childhood home destroyed in Hong Kong fire that has killed more than 150

For Paul Chow, the images are almost too much to bear. The Hong Kong apartment complex he called home for more than 30 years has been reduced to ashes in a catastrophic fire that has claimed 150 lives...

58m ago

Lamborghini driver flees after striking female pedestrian at Queens Quay West and Yonge Street

A driver fled the scene after striking a female pedestrian in the Harbourfront area Monday evening, according to police. Officers say the incident occurred just before 7:15 p.m. in the Queens Quay West...

2h ago

Ontario food bank usage at a record high for 9th consecutive year: report

Food bank use in Ontario is at another record high, with more than one million people relying on emergency food services, a staggering 8.7 million times over the past year, according to a new Feed Ontario...

8h ago

