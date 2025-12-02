Woman found on fire inside tent in Etobicoke, police say

A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Toronto police officers found her on fire inside a tent in south Etobicoke.

Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth Street near Islington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of an assault.

While on scene, they located the woman on fire inside the structure, which police referred to as a tent. However, Toronto Fire says it was a wooden structure.

A police officer suffered minor injuries while pulling the woman out from the structure, and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they can’t confirm if the woman found on fire was the same person reported to be assaulted.

No further details have been released.