Woman found on fire inside tent in Etobicoke, police say

Toronto police and fire crews at the scene of a fire near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth Street in south Etobicoke on Dec. 2, 2025. (Peter Dworschak/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted December 2, 2025 12:22 pm.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 12:59 pm.

A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Toronto police officers found her on fire inside a tent in south Etobicoke.

Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth Street near Islington Avenue around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of an assault.

While on scene, they located the woman on fire inside the structure, which police referred to as a tent. However, Toronto Fire says it was a wooden structure.

A police officer suffered minor injuries while pulling the woman out from the structure, and was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say they can’t confirm if the woman found on fire was the same person reported to be assaulted.

No further details have been released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general finds province not properly overseeing doctor billings

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general has found that the province is not properly overseeing doctors' billings, including in a few cases of physicians billing for more than 24 hours in a day or working...

55m ago

Province reports Eglinton Crosstown passes final operating test, TTC advocates reiterate calls for transparency

Metrolinx and the TTC haven't yet provided an opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Crews still need to declare 'substantial completion.'

1h ago

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells...

1h ago

Ontario wrote off $1.4 billion of personal protective equipment, auditor finds

TORONTO — Ontario wrote off more than one billion items of personal protective equipment at a cost of $1.4 billion since 2021 and is now burning expired products, the province's auditor general found....

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario auditor general finds province not properly overseeing doctor billings

TORONTO — Ontario's auditor general has found that the province is not properly overseeing doctors' billings, including in a few cases of physicians billing for more than 24 hours in a day or working...

55m ago

Province reports Eglinton Crosstown passes final operating test, TTC advocates reiterate calls for transparency

Metrolinx and the TTC haven't yet provided an opening date for the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Crews still need to declare 'substantial completion.'

1h ago

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells...

1h ago

Ontario wrote off $1.4 billion of personal protective equipment, auditor finds

TORONTO — Ontario wrote off more than one billion items of personal protective equipment at a cost of $1.4 billion since 2021 and is now burning expired products, the province's auditor general found....

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:07
Southern Ontario welcomes first week of December with week-long cold temps

The first week of December is set to be a cold one for most of Southern Ontario as temperatures are expected to drop. Stella Acquisto breaks down the weekly forecast.

2h ago

1:55
Report finds record high Ontario food bank usage for the 9th consecutive year

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with experts about how to address the escalating hunger crisis across the province.

16h ago

4:14
Snow accumulating for Tuesday morning commute

Monday night will bring in some snow continuing into the morning commute, with an expected 3-5 cm accumulating. By 10 a.m. some sunshine is expected to peak through with a daytime high of 0°C.

17h ago

2:18
Carney shuffles cabinet, Alberta MOU faces scrutiny

The Prime Minister has filled the openings created when Steven Guilbeault resigned from cabinet - as his Environment Minister & House Leader face pressure from East and West, over the Alberta pipeline agreement.

19h ago

2:13
No opening date for Eglinton Crosstown LRT as line completes final test

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is wrapping up its 30-day revenue service demonstration, marking a major milestone in the beleaguered project. But as Tina Yazdani reports, officials still can't provide an opening date.

20h ago

More Videos