GO Transit partially suspending Lakeshore West train service for 3 weekends in December

A GO Transit train is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 2, 2025 6:05 pm.

GO Transit Lakeshore West train riders may have to adjust how they get around this month as the transit agency is suspending service on part of the line for three consecutive weekends due to construction work.

A reminder sent out to GO Transit riders Tuesday afternoon said the service suspensions will happen on Dec. 6 and 7, 13 and 14, and 20 and 21 related to the replacement of the Etobicoke Creek rail bridge just west of Long Branch station. Some late-night service on each of the Fridays preceding the impacted weekends will also be affected.

Officials didn’t elaborate on the exact work that will be taking place or why it needs to happen over three consecutive weekends, but added it’s “critical to maintaining safe and reliable service.” They noted that a crane will be assembled near the creek to help facilitate the replacement of the century-old bridge during the winter.

Here’s how GO Transit service will be impacted for each of the weekends:

  • Dec. 6 and 7: No service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch and Mimico stations, GO trains will run between Exhibition and Union stations on a special schedule
  • Dec. 6 and 7: GO train replacement buses will stop at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson stations
  • Dec. 6 and 7: Trains will run between Aldershot and Niagara Falls stations, buses will take riders to Bramalea station from West Harbour and Aldershot stations to connect with Kitchener line trains
  • Dec. 13 and 14: No service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico or Exhibition stations, there won’t be GO trains between Exhibition and Union stations
  • Dec. 13 and 14: GO train replacement buses will stop at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson stations
  • Dec. 13 and 14: Trains will run between Aldershot and Niagara Falls stations, buses will take riders from West Harbour and Aldershot stations to Bramalea station to connect with Kitchener line trains
  • Dec. 20 and 21: No service at Port Credit, Long Branch and Mimico stations, GO trains will run between Exhibition and Union stations on a special schedule
  • Dec. 20 and 21: Trains will run between Oakville and Niagara Falls stations, buses will take riders to Bramalea station from Oakville and Clarkson stations to connect with Kitchener line trains

GO staff encouraged riders to use local transit options at each of the affected stations to connect with different services that run to and from downtown Toronto.

Click here for more information on GO Transit schedules.

Top Stories

Woman found on fire inside structure in Etobicoke, police treating fire as suspicious

Toronto police are treating a fire that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries in south Etobicoke as suspicious. Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Eighth...

2h ago

Toronto Police Service seeks extra $93.8M as part of City's 2026 budget

The 2026 budget request from the Toronto Police Service represents a seven-per-cent, year-over-year increase.

2h ago

Funeral arrangements announced for 5 family members who died as result of Brampton house fire

Funeral arrangements for five family members who died as a result of a house fire in Brampton have been announced. The deceased, including a two-year-old toddler and newborn baby, will be laid to rest...

51m ago

Garbage truck driver killed in Scarborough collision

A garbage truck driver has died after he was struck by his own vehicle in Scarborough on Tuesday morning. Toronto police say the incident happened around 8:34 a.m. at Morningside Avenue and Sewells...

5h ago

