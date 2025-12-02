GO Transit partially suspending Lakeshore West train service for 3 weekends in December

GO Transit Lakeshore West train riders may have to adjust how they get around this month as the transit agency is suspending service on part of the line for three consecutive weekends due to construction work.

A reminder sent out to GO Transit riders Tuesday afternoon said the service suspensions will happen on Dec. 6 and 7, 13 and 14, and 20 and 21 related to the replacement of the Etobicoke Creek rail bridge just west of Long Branch station. Some late-night service on each of the Fridays preceding the impacted weekends will also be affected.

Officials didn’t elaborate on the exact work that will be taking place or why it needs to happen over three consecutive weekends, but added it’s “critical to maintaining safe and reliable service.” They noted that a crane will be assembled near the creek to help facilitate the replacement of the century-old bridge during the winter.

Here’s how GO Transit service will be impacted for each of the weekends:

Dec. 6 and 7 : No service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch and Mimico stations, GO trains will run between Exhibition and Union stations on a special schedule

: No service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch and Mimico stations, GO trains will run between Exhibition and Union stations on a special schedule Dec. 6 and 7 : GO train replacement buses will stop at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson stations

: GO train replacement buses will stop at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson stations Dec. 6 and 7 : Trains will run between Aldershot and Niagara Falls stations, buses will take riders to Bramalea station from West Harbour and Aldershot stations to connect with Kitchener line trains

: Trains will run between Aldershot and Niagara Falls stations, buses will take riders to Bramalea station from West Harbour and Aldershot stations to connect with Kitchener line trains Dec. 13 and 14 : No service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico or Exhibition stations, there won’t be GO trains between Exhibition and Union stations

: No service at Appleby, Bronte, Port Credit, Long Branch, Mimico or Exhibition stations, there won’t be GO trains between Exhibition and Union stations Dec. 13 and 14 : GO train replacement buses will stop at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson stations

: GO train replacement buses will stop at West Harbour, Aldershot, Burlington, Oakville and Clarkson stations Dec. 13 and 14 : Trains will run between Aldershot and Niagara Falls stations, buses will take riders from West Harbour and Aldershot stations to Bramalea station to connect with Kitchener line trains

: Trains will run between Aldershot and Niagara Falls stations, buses will take riders from West Harbour and Aldershot stations to Bramalea station to connect with Kitchener line trains Dec. 20 and 21 : No service at Port Credit, Long Branch and Mimico stations, GO trains will run between Exhibition and Union stations on a special schedule

: No service at Port Credit, Long Branch and Mimico stations, GO trains will run between Exhibition and Union stations on a special schedule Dec. 20 and 21: Trains will run between Oakville and Niagara Falls stations, buses will take riders to Bramalea station from Oakville and Clarkson stations to connect with Kitchener line trains

GO staff encouraged riders to use local transit options at each of the affected stations to connect with different services that run to and from downtown Toronto.

Click here for more information on GO Transit schedules.