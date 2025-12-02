Argonauts hire Mike Miller as new head coach

By Sportsnet

Posted December 2, 2025 11:35 am.

Last Updated December 2, 2025 11:41 am.

The Toronto Argonauts are promoting from within to fill their head-coaching role.

Mike Miller, the Argos’ quarterbacks coach since 2022, has been hired as Toronto’s head coach, the CFL team announced on Tuesday.

Miller replaces Ryan Dinwiddie, who left this offseason to become the head coach and general manager of the Ottawa Redblacks.

The well-travelled Miller has had strong success with Argos quarterbacks, helping the team win Grey Cups in 2022 and 2024.

Current Argos quarterback Chad Kelly, who missed the entire 2025 season with an injury, won the CFL’s most outstanding player award with Miller as his position coach in 2023.

Miller has worked in the CFL, NCAA, NFL, XFL and NFL Europe as a coach. His top role was as offensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals from 2011-12. Miller followed that with one year as offensive co-ordinator of the Montreal Alouettes before returning to the college ranks.

The hiring of Miller comes after the Argos interviewed Winnipeg Blue Bombers coach Mike O’Shea, who eventually decided to re-sign with Winnipeg.

3 Down Nation also reported that Hamilton Tiger-Cats president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer declined an interview request from Toronto.

Miller takes over an Argos team that will play only six of its 18 games in Toronto next season because of World Cup conflicts at BMO Field.

