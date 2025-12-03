Scottie Barnes’s 28 points lead Raptors past Blazers 121-118

Scottie Barnes scored 28 points — including 13 in the second quarter — as the Toronto Raptors held off the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 on Tuesday.

Barnes, who was named the NBA Eastern Conference’s defensive player of the month before the game, also had seven rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks.

Immanuel Quickley added 23 points with eight assists as Toronto (15-7) ended a modest two-game losing skid.

Quickley was 5-for-6 (83.3 per cent) from three-point range, making nearly half of Toronto’s shots from beyond the arc. He hasn’t attempted fewer than six three-pointers in any of his last 14 games.

Reserve forward Gradey Dick had 14 points for the Raptors.

Deni Avdija had a double-double with 25 points and 14 assists as Portland (8-13) dropped its third straight. He also pulled down eight boards.

Toumani Camara added 21 points and seven rebounds while Shaedon Sharpe of London, Ont., came off the bench with 23 points.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., remained out for the Raptors with a sprained right knee. The swingman has been out since landing awkwardly after a dunk in Toronto’s 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 23.

“RJ is improving,” said Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic pre-game. “He’s still not taking any part in team activities. He’s recovering and improving.”

Toronto hosts LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-5) on Thursday.