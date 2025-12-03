Scottie Barnes’s 28 points lead Raptors past Blazers 121-118

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Doug McSchooler/AP Photo).

By John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press

Posted December 3, 2025 5:57 am.

Last Updated December 3, 2025 5:58 am.

Scottie Barnes scored 28 points — including 13 in the second quarter — as the Toronto Raptors held off the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 on Tuesday.

Barnes, who was named the NBA Eastern Conference’s defensive player of the month before the game, also had seven rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks.

Immanuel Quickley added 23 points with eight assists as Toronto (15-7) ended a modest two-game losing skid.

Quickley was 5-for-6 (83.3 per cent) from three-point range, making nearly half of Toronto’s shots from beyond the arc. He hasn’t attempted fewer than six three-pointers in any of his last 14 games. 

Reserve forward Gradey Dick had 14 points for the Raptors.

Deni Avdija had a double-double with 25 points and 14 assists as Portland (8-13) dropped its third straight. He also pulled down eight boards.

Toumani Camara added 21 points and seven rebounds while Shaedon Sharpe of London, Ont., came off the bench with 23 points.

RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., remained out for the Raptors with a sprained right knee. The swingman has been out since landing awkwardly after a dunk in Toronto’s 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 23.

“RJ is improving,” said Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic pre-game. “He’s still not taking any part in team activities. He’s recovering and improving.”

Toronto hosts LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (15-5) on Thursday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

18m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

47m ago

Top Stories

Armed home invasion in Etobicoke ends with 2 arrests, police cruiser collision

Toronto police say two suspects are in custody following an overnight armed home invasion and vehicle theft in Etobicoke that led to a collision with a police cruiser and the recovery of a firearm. The...

18m ago

Man injured in Mississauga carjacking

A man has been injured in a carjacking in Mississauga on Tuesday. Peel Regional Police officers were called to Creekbank Road and Matheson Boulevard for reports of a carjacking around 6:30 p.m. The...

9h ago

Greater Toronto home sales fall in November as prices, new listings decline: board

TORONTO — Toronto's real estate board says activity, new listings and average selling prices were down last month as potential homebuyers stayed on the sidelines. The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board...

2h ago

Police seek suspect after female youth sexually assaulted at Kennedy GO station

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a GO Train in Scarborough. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday,...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
ChatGPT may be lowering students' critical thinking skills: study

In the wake of a study about the effects of ChatGPT on students' brains, Michelle Mackey is speaking with AI experts and students about the future of artificial intelligence in the classroom. 

8h ago

2:49
Cold morning with a brief burst of evening flurries

It will be a cold start to the morning with the wind chill making it feel like -10 with some brief flurries in the forecast for Wednesday evening. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

10h ago

2:45
B.C. man speaks out against difficulty obtaining fraud compensation from bank

A B.C. man says his bank accounts were drained $72,000 due to fraud, but the bank refuses to compensate him. Erica Natividad with more on how banks can deny compensation claims.

9h ago

1:10
Some Canadians react to Gretzky's golf photo with Trump: 'The one who was once great'

Some Canadians took to social media to show their disappointment in former hockey player Wayne Gretzky's photo with U.S. President Donald Trump playing golf together.

10h ago

0:29
Two TTC subway stations to be officially renamed

Starting Sunday, Dec. 7, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will officially rename Eglinton West Station to Cedarvale Station and Dundas Station to TMU Station.

18h ago

More Videos