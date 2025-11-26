Raptors’ Barrett out at least 1 week with knee sprain

The team announced on Wednesday that wing RJ Barrett has suffered a right knee sprain and will be reevaluated in seven days. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Sportsnet

Posted November 26, 2025 10:19 am.

On the back of an eight-game win streak, the Toronto Raptors will hope to extend their tally without one of their leading scorers.

The team announced on Wednesday that wing RJ Barrett has suffered a right knee sprain and will be reevaluated in seven days.

Barrett suffered the injury in a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. He appeared to come down awkwardly after a breakaway dunk with just over seven minutes left in the third. He exited the floor on the next whistle and headed straight to the team’s locker room.

The Mississauga native had 16 points in 20 minutes against the Nets before he had his night cut short.

He missed Monday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his first absence from the Raptors’ lineup this season. The 25-year-old has been effective in his second full season with his hometown team, averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 steals while shooting 50.6 from the field in 30.9 minutes a night.

The Raptors (13-5) sit second in the Eastern Conference and have the chance to win nine straight as they take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

