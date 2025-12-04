A 19-year-old male is in hospital after he was shot in both legs in Brampton late on Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Police tell 680 NewsRadio they were called to the home on Mint Leaf Boulevard near Sandalwood Parkway East around 10:28 p.m. for reports that a male had been shot.

Peel Paramedics confirmed they transported an adult male to a trauma centre. Officers say the male is in non-life-threatening condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

“It is also unknown precisely where the shooting occurred,” a police spokesperson said.

A large police presence was seen in the area as officers secured the scene and began their investigation.