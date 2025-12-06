updated

Man killed in police shooting at Danforth GO station

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 6, 2025 8:24 am.

Last Updated December 6, 2025 11:49 am.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police at Danforth GO station early Saturday morning.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police officers were initially called to the area of Main Street and Stephenson Avenue just after 1 a.m. for reports of a person armed with a gun at the transit hub.

Monica Hudon, a spokesperson for the SIU told reporters on Sunday that a person of interest was located in a stairwell leading up to the platform.

Hudon says an altercation ensued and one officer discharged his firearm multiple times at the man. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A firearm believed to belong to the man was found at the scene, Hudon added. His identity had not been released.

The SIU says there is surveillance footage and police-worn body camera footage that will be collected. It has assigned five investigators to the case, including two forensic experts.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police, among other officials, that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. 

