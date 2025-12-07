Celtics blow 23-point lead, but hold on to beat Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) drives at Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday December 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 7, 2025 6:18 pm.

Last Updated December 7, 2025 6:19 pm.

Forward Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, including three for four shooting from beyond the three-point line, to help the Boston Celtics avert a wild comeback attempt from the Toronto Raptors in a 121-113 win on Sunday.

Brandon Ingram’s 30 points led the Raptors, who were behind 23 points early in the third quarter and took their first lead with a Jamal Shead layup with 10:39 remaining at Scotiabank Arena.

The teams were tied 102-102 when Payton Prichard made a three-pointer with 7:15 remaining to put Boston (15-9) up for good for its fifth win in a row. The Raptors (15-10) dropped their third straight.

Guard Derrick White added 27 points, while Pritchard was good for 15.

Raptors Scottie Barnes and Sandro Mamukelashvili checked in with 18 and 14 points, respectively. Barnes also had 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The visitors jumped out to a 10-3 lead. They enjoyed an eight-point advantage after the first quarter and extended their lead to 77-59 at the half.

The Raptors pulled to within four points with three-pointers from Ochai Agbaji and Shead with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter.

The Celtics went 20 for 47 in their three-point attempts. Toronto only made nine of 22.

Takeaways

Raptors: Guard Immanuel Quickley was a game-time decision with an illness. He managed with 11 points after scoring a season-high 31 in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Celtics: Montreal’s Chris Boucher was honoured with a video tribute before the game. He returned to  Scotiabank Arena for his first regular-season game since the 32-year-old forward departed the Raptors to sign with Boston last summer.

Key moment

Pritchard’s nifty pass for a White layup with 55.3 seconds remaining in the second quarter capped off a 7-0 run to put the Celtics in front by 22.

Key stat

The Celtics’ 77-point first half was the most allowed by the Raptors in a half this season. The previous high was the 75 put up by the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at home on Oct 26.

Up next

Raptors conclude five-game homestand against the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Top Stories

Finch West LRT, Toronto's newest transit line, is officially open

For the first time in two decades, commuters have a new transit line in Toronto as the Finch West LRT carried its first passengers on Sunday. The 10.3-kilometre, 18-stop line runs along Finch Avenue...

1h ago

Air Transat to start cancelling flights Monday after pilots issue 72-hour strike notice

Air Transat pilots set the stage for a strike as early as Wednesday morning, issuing a 72-hour notice to the struggling company on the cusp of the busy holiday travel season. The Air Line Pilots Association...

3h ago

4 teens carrying hammers arrested after thwarted robbery attempt in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region have arrested four teenagers in connection with a thwarted robbery attempt at Erin Mills Town Centre in Mississauga last week. According to investigators, the teens were spotted...

5h ago

2 people killed, 1 man in hospital after serious crash on Hwy. 400

Two people are dead and one man is in critical condition following a serious collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan early Sunday morning. According to provincial police, the crash happened just before...

4h ago

