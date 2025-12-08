‘Priceless’: 8-year-old relives magical moment with Blue Jays hero George Springer

Eight-year-old Michael Gomes missed the Blue Jays winning homer in Game 7 of the ALCS but with help from the man behind the historic moment, George Springer, they were able to relive the magic together.

By Cynthia Mulligan

Posted December 8, 2025 6:01 am.

Last Updated December 8, 2025 8:40 am.

George Springer’s three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the AL Championship series against the Seattle Mariners is a moment that will live forever in Blue Jays lore, right up there with Joe Carter’s World Series home run and Jose Bautista’s bat flip.

Eight-year-old Michael Gomes was in the crowd at Rogers Centre on the night of Oct. 20 after winning tickets through the Rogers Beyond The Seat giveaway. But Gomes missed the euphoric home run that pushed the Blue Jays into the World Series after falling ill. He ended up watching the end of the game from a hospital bed at SickKids hospital.

The last 18 months have been tough for Gomes. He’s been living in and out of the hospital with a still-undiagnosed illness. Once a competitor in high-level gymnastics, he now uses a wheelchair.

“When a child should just be worrying about kicking a ball or whose going to be meeting them at recess, Michael has bigger worries,” said his mother, Ariel.

“When you find moments like this, you cling on to them so much because the joy that it brings Michael …it’s priceless, it’s priceless.”

There is a saying that you should never meet your hero because you could be disappointed. But not on this occasion. Gomes was recently invited to the Sportsnet studios, where he got to relive the excitement and euphoria of that Game 7 win with none other than George Springer himself.

“Can I have a hug?” a wide-eyed Gomes asks.

“Absolutely, you can have a hug,” replies Springer before the two settle in to watch the replay of that iconic home run.

Toronto Blue Jays player George Springer, Michael Gomes, and his mother, Ariel, are seen watching the home run Springer hit against the Seattle Mariners that propelled the Blue Jays into the World Series earlier this year. CITYNEWS

“To be able to provide happiness, that means a lot,” said Springer. “All the hard work, all the time spent away from your family, to have a moment like this with a special man here, it means the world to me.”

And the feeling is mutual for both Gomes and his mother.

“Having this moment is full circle, it’s something that Michael will never forget, our family will never forget,” said Ariel.

While Springer is hopeful the Blue Jays will have another great season in 2026, Michael is also hopeful he will be in the stands watching.

Rogers Communications is the parent company of this website.

Top Stories

13 arrested, 2 others wanted in 'Project Wrangler' after series of Ontario-wide murders, robberies

York Regional Police (YRP) says 13 people have been arrested as part of a sweeping multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler. Two suspects remain wanted Canada-wide, authorities noted...

updated

3m ago

Toronto police investigating mezuzah removal at North York seniors housing as hate crime

Toronto police have confirmed they are investigating the removal of more than a dozen mezuzahs from doorways at a North York seniors housing complex as a hate crime, following reports from residents and...

updated

1h ago

Highway 401 reopens after overnight road rage shooting investigation

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a possible road rage shooting that forced the temporary closure of a busy stretch of Highway 401 overnight. The incident occurred between 1:30 and 1:40...

updated

4h ago

Ontario puts $20M toward concrete barriers for daycares after toddler killed in crash

Ontario is establishing a $20-million fund in the name of a toddler who was killed this fall when a vehicle crashed into his daycare centre in Richmond Hill, and the province says it is meant to help prevent...

11m ago

