George Springer’s three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 7 of the AL Championship series against the Seattle Mariners is a moment that will live forever in Blue Jays lore, right up there with Joe Carter’s World Series home run and Jose Bautista’s bat flip.

Eight-year-old Michael Gomes was in the crowd at Rogers Centre on the night of Oct. 20 after winning tickets through the Rogers Beyond The Seat giveaway. But Gomes missed the euphoric home run that pushed the Blue Jays into the World Series after falling ill. He ended up watching the end of the game from a hospital bed at SickKids hospital.

The last 18 months have been tough for Gomes. He’s been living in and out of the hospital with a still-undiagnosed illness. Once a competitor in high-level gymnastics, he now uses a wheelchair.

“When a child should just be worrying about kicking a ball or whose going to be meeting them at recess, Michael has bigger worries,” said his mother, Ariel.

“When you find moments like this, you cling on to them so much because the joy that it brings Michael …it’s priceless, it’s priceless.”

There is a saying that you should never meet your hero because you could be disappointed. But not on this occasion. Gomes was recently invited to the Sportsnet studios, where he got to relive the excitement and euphoria of that Game 7 win with none other than George Springer himself.

“Can I have a hug?” a wide-eyed Gomes asks.

“Absolutely, you can have a hug,” replies Springer before the two settle in to watch the replay of that iconic home run.

Toronto Blue Jays player George Springer, Michael Gomes, and his mother, Ariel, are seen watching the home run Springer hit against the Seattle Mariners that propelled the Blue Jays into the World Series earlier this year. CITYNEWS

“To be able to provide happiness, that means a lot,” said Springer. “All the hard work, all the time spent away from your family, to have a moment like this with a special man here, it means the world to me.”

And the feeling is mutual for both Gomes and his mother.

“Having this moment is full circle, it’s something that Michael will never forget, our family will never forget,” said Ariel.

While Springer is hopeful the Blue Jays will have another great season in 2026, Michael is also hopeful he will be in the stands watching.

