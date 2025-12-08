Woman injured in Scarborough apartment fire

Toronto Fire Services on the scene of an apartment fire on Lawrence Avenue on Dec. 8, 2025. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 8, 2025 6:39 pm.

Last Updated December 8, 2025 8:22 pm.

A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Scarborough.

Emergency services were called to the low-rise building at 3941 Lawrence Avenue East near Orton Park Road just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of smoke from a window.

The level one fire was found in a unit on the second floor and has since been put out.

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics said they had multiple units on scene assessing patients, but no one else was taken to hospital.

A TTC shelter bus has been brought in for residents that had to evacuate.

Fire crews are still on scene canvassing the building due to the smoke.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Male killed in Brampton shooting

A male has died after shots were fired at a vehicle in Brampton Monday night. Peel police say they were called to Hurontario Street and Bartley Bull Parkway for a homicide around 7 p.m. The male...

55m ago

Markham vehicles accidentally sprayed with paint. Owners seek answers

In Markham’s Unionville community the only battle you usually find in Crosby Park is a competitive one in sports played on the baseball fields or the ice of two separate arenas located there. But...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

OPP to probe company that received Ontario government payments

The Ontario Provincial Police have launched an investigation into a company connected to the Skills Development Fund after the province found "suspicious activity" relating to payments it received...

4h ago

TTC to introduce unlimited free rides after 47 per month starting September 2026: Mayor Chow

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says come September next year the TTC will introduce a fare capping system that will allow unlimited free rides once a customer surpasses 47 fares per month. The change would...

9h ago

Top Stories

Male killed in Brampton shooting

A male has died after shots were fired at a vehicle in Brampton Monday night. Peel police say they were called to Hurontario Street and Bartley Bull Parkway for a homicide around 7 p.m. The male...

55m ago

Markham vehicles accidentally sprayed with paint. Owners seek answers

In Markham’s Unionville community the only battle you usually find in Crosby Park is a competitive one in sports played on the baseball fields or the ice of two separate arenas located there. But...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

OPP to probe company that received Ontario government payments

The Ontario Provincial Police have launched an investigation into a company connected to the Skills Development Fund after the province found "suspicious activity" relating to payments it received...

4h ago

TTC to introduce unlimited free rides after 47 per month starting September 2026: Mayor Chow

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says come September next year the TTC will introduce a fare capping system that will allow unlimited free rides once a customer surpasses 47 fares per month. The change would...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Snow expected for the next two days

Snow is expected to fall on Tuesday and Wednesday this week so you may need to work in some extra commute time. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

2h ago

3:25
Markham drivers seek answers after vehicles accidentally sprayed with paint

Several vehicle owners reached out to Speakers Corner after being faced with hefty bills to remove paint that was accidentally sprayed on their cars. The question now: who’s responsible? Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

1:38
13 arrested, 2 wanted in connection to violent crimes across Ontario, Quebec

York Regional Police (YRP) says 13 people have been arrested as part of a sweeping multi-jurisdictional investigation known as Project Wrangler.

7h ago

1:51
Ontario to invest $20M to install barriers at daycare centres following fatal crash

The Ford government announced the province will be investing $20 million dollars to install concrete barriers in front of daycare centres in the aftermath of a crash that claimed the life of a toddler.

9h ago

2:21
TTC commuters could ride free after 47 trips a month with new city proposal

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced the city will be proposing a TTC fare freeze that would allow commuters to ride for free after taking 47 trips per month, in lieu of making riders pay for a monthly pass.

8h ago

More Videos