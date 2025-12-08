Woman injured in Scarborough apartment fire

A woman has been taken to hospital after a fire at an apartment building in Scarborough.

Emergency services were called to the low-rise building at 3941 Lawrence Avenue East near Orton Park Road just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of smoke from a window.

The level one fire was found in a unit on the second floor and has since been put out.

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics said they had multiple units on scene assessing patients, but no one else was taken to hospital.

A TTC shelter bus has been brought in for residents that had to evacuate.

Fire crews are still on scene canvassing the building due to the smoke.

