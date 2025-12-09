McCain tater tot products recalled due to pieces of plastic

McCain Foods Ltd., is recalling some of its tater tot products nation-wide due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the affected products are McCain Tasti Taters, Crispy Potato Bites, in both 800 g and 1.8 kg packages.

CIFA classifies it as Class II recall defined as “a moderate risk that consuming the food may lead to short-term or non-life threatening health problems.”

It’s not clear if any injuries have been reported.